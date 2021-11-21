ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ford, Rivian End Plans to Develop Electric Vehicle

By Kirk O’Neil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gt0g0_0d2zpKId00

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and Rivian (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report have mutually agreed to cancel their plans to develop an electric vehicle.

Ford CEO Jim Farley told Automotive News on Friday that the two automobile manufacturers had decided not to enter into a joint electric vehicle development venture.

Farley tweeted on Thursday that Ford plans to be the second biggest EV producer in a couple of years, behind Tesla, with a goal of becoming the largest EV producer in the world. Ford two years ago launched the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, which is being sold on three continents.

Ford's chief executive wrote on Twitter that the auto company expects to produce 600,000 EVs a year globally by the end of 2023, which is two times its original plan.

Ford backed Rivian in April 2019 with a $500 million investment, while Amazon invested $700 million in February 2019.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has a 20% equity stake in Rivian and had preordered 100,000 delivery vans to be delivered by 2030, 10,000 of those by 2022. Rivian plans to produce 25,000 vans a year by 2025 and build a preorder backlog of over 55,000 of its R1 vehicles by 2023.

Rivian, which was launched in 2009, went public on Nov. 10 with an offering price of $78 a share and has a market cap of $111.6 billion at last check.

Shares of Rivian on Friday dipped by 1.2% to $127.11 in after-hours trading. The stock had closed 4.2% higher in the regular session.

Ford stock slipped by 0.3% to $19.34 after hours. It had fallen by 0.9% in the regular session.

Our Black Friday sale has started for Real Money! Get in on the conversation and get the latest investment ideas and trading strategies. Click here and see our best deal: 76% off.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Toyota Busts The Car Microchip Shortage

Unless you’ve been living in a cave or under a rock, you know for about a year automakers have been suffering from a shortage of microprocessor chips which are necessary for a number of features. This has meant auto giants shuttering factories for weeks on end, trimming back on production, and even storing unfinished cars in hopes they can install the chips at a later date. With predictions of this situation being alleviated in a matter or months or even a couple of years, it might be shocking to hear Toyota has already found a solution.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ford Said To Be Deploying Tesla-Supercharger-Like EV Charging Stations At Dealerships

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is installing charging stations at its dealerships that resemble Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Superchargers, Electrek reported on Tuesday. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford is said to be deploying these chargers ahead of its upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup’s commercial roll out next year and as it delivers more Mustang Mach-Es.
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

Ford maintains $500 million stake in Rivian, ends cooperation

DETROIT, Michigan: Electric truck manufacturer Rivian and Detroit auto giant Ford will no longer collaborate to develop an electric vehicle, it was announced on Friday. However, Ford will maintain its stake in the start-up, after investing $500 million in 2019 when it announced plans to work together. "As Ford has...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Company Report#Rivn#Rivian Automotive Inc#Automotive News#Ev#Amzn
The Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Jumped Monday

The news implied to investors that Ford is comfortable pursuing a transition to EVs on its own. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) began its path toward investing in electric vehicles (EVs) before many of its announcements on the Mach-E or F-150 Lightning. Way back in April 2019, Ford made a $500 million investment into EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). That relationship has come into more of a focus in recent days after Rivian went public and now sports a market cap well above that of Ford. That same relationship is what pushed shares of Ford up sharply today. Its stock closed Monday's session up 5.4%, though it jumped as much as 7.2% earlier today.
ECONOMY
Inverse

Tesla Semi: Price, release date, specs for Elon Musk’s industry EV

The Tesla Semi is almost here. First announced in 2017, the all-electric truck is the company’s first foray into non-consumer vehicles. It’s expected to cover most existing journeys currently undertaken by diesel trucks, with some welcome improvements like a central seating position and dual touchscreens. While relatively elusive since its 2017 debut, evidence suggests it could launch soon.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
mitechnews.com

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

DETROIT – The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla just passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid Group just rolled out its first cars with 500+ miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford to GM to...
CARS
Interesting Engineering

China's New Solar EVs Boast Up to 450 Miles of Range

Chinese automaker EdisonFuture, a subsidiary of renewable energy firm SPI Energy, revealed the EF1-T, its first electric pickup with a retractable solar panel roof last month. Now, the firm has shown off a solar-powered delivery van called the EF1-V, and also provided more information on its EF1-T pickup truck at the Los Angeles Auto Show, a report from InsideEVs reveals.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Rivian Falls After Calling off Plans for EV with Ford

Investing.com – Rivian stock (NASDAQ:RIVN) slipped 5% in Monday’s premarket trading after the company and Ford Motor called off their plan to jointly develop an electric vehicle. Ford (NYSE:F) traded 0.4% higher premarket. The two companies initially announced joint development of a Rivian-powered vehicle when Ford invested $500 million in...
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Ford and Rivian cancel all plans for EV collaboration

Breakups happen for the right reasons, too, you know. Although it's too early to know for sure, it seems that's the case with Ford and Rivian, who have canceled their plans to collaborate on an electric vehicle. In April 2019, then-Ford CEO Jim Hackett invested $500 million in Rivian, the plan then being to develop a rugged electric SUV using Rivian technology. That turned into a Lincoln built on Rivian's platform, 86'ed in April 2020 not long after our global current troubles began. When Jim Farley took over as Ford CEO in October 2020, he led another $415 million investment in Rivian with the idea that the two companies would still collaborate on an EV. Considering what's happened just since last October, Farley told Automotive News, "When you compare today with when we originally made that investment, so much has changed: about our ability, about the brand's direction in both cases, and now it's more certain to us what we have to do. We want to invest in Rivian — we love their future as a company — but at this point we're going to develop our own vehicles."
BUSINESS
mitechnews.com

Ford Strikes Deal To Help End Its Chip Shortage

DEARBORN – Ford and chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries on Thursday said they plan to work together to boost supplies for the automaker’s vehicles and the broader US auto industry but gave few details about what the deal entails. The two companies announced a non-binding agreement that could involve increasing production capacity...
DEARBORN, MI
thedetroitbureau.com

Ford Scrubs Plan to Use Rivian Platform for Future Product Line

Ford no longer plans to turn to startup Rivian for help on future battery-electric vehicles, according to CEO Jim Farley. But the two companies will continue to maintain a financial relationship, Ford having watched its initial $1.2 billion investment in the new manufacturer grow tenfold since Rivian’s IPO earlier this month.
BUSINESS
Union Leader

GM, Ford introduce new ways to deal with chip crunch

Detroit automakers General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. on Thursday revealed new ways they are working to prevent the current semiconductor shortage they’ve both battled over the last year. GM President Mark Reuss during the virtual Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference revealed a new strategy to “reduce...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

A Major Tesla Server Outage Has Left Electric Vehicles Stalled Worldwide

Tesla cars have had their fair share of issues. There was a design flaw that caused the bumpers to fall off Tesla Model 3s. There was the Autopilot’s Full Self-Driving feature that mistook the moon for a yellow light slowing down the car at inappropriate times. And finally, there were all the issues encountered with the "Smart Summon" feature which gave the cars the ability to find their owners in parking lots.
CARS
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Can't Launch Cybertruck or Semi Yet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk explains, quite logically, why at the moment it is extremely difficult to produce new electric models, particularly the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi. This world is full of setbacks, no doubt. However, everything that surrounds Tesla is a source of controversy, doubts and disappointments. So much so that Elon Musk himself has had to come to the fore on social networks to explain why, at the moment, it is not easy to introduce more high-volume electric models, such as the Tesla Cybertruck and the Semi. The summary is: market problems.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

This Unknown EV Just Beat Out Rivian and Lincoln for Top All-Electric SUV at the LA Auto Show

Tesla may dominate the EV market right now, but that’s not going to stop other automakers from trying to knock the brand off its perch. Earlier this week, Southern California startup Mullen unveiled its new EV at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Dubbed the Five, the brand’s first crossover SUV blends sleek design, a plush interior and a 325-mile range. It’s fair to say the EV made a good impression, as it was the recipient of the convention’s ZEVA Award for the top all-electric SUV, beating out entries from Lincoln and Rivian. The Five features a design that’s at once athletic and...
HOME & GARDEN
TechSpot

Ford and GM announce plans to develop chips amid ongoing semiconductor shortage

The big picture: The ongoing chip shortage has caused so much trouble for the automotive industry that Detroit’s two biggest names have now decided to step into chip development. Although the initial focus is on strengthening ties with existing chipmakers to deal with near-term shortages, Ford looks to eventually improve supply and gain independence with in-house semiconductor development in the future.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
69K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy