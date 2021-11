Today, Ron Howard is one of the top directors in Hollywood. His directorial credits include Apollo 13, Backdraft, The Da Vinci Code, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and many more. However, his journey to stardom started on the small screen. He and the cast and crew of Happy Days made huge waves in the television world. The show was so popular that its theme song topped the charts and it spawned several spinoff shows, including Mork and Mindy which launched Robin Williams’ career. Additionally, it gave us the phrase, “Jumping the shark.”

