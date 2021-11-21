ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah holds off Boston College late, wins 68-61

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Riley Battin hit four straight free throws in the final 14 seconds of the game, allowing Utah to hold off Boston College, 68-61 Saturday in a Sunshine Slam game in Daytona Beach, Florida.

DeMarr Langford Jr. hit a jumper with :24 left to pull the Eagles within three, 64-61, but Battin stole the ball with :08 left to end the Boston College threat.

Branden Carlson and David Jenkins, Jr. each scored 13 points and Battin added five assists to his seven points for the Utes (4-0). Utah converted 12 of 13 free throws and were 25 of 54 from the field (46.3%).

Jaeden Zackery scored 15 points to lead Boston College (3-2). Makai Ashton-Langford added 11 points.

After starting the season with three straight wins, the Eagles now have lost back-to-back games.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Willis, Battle lead Minnesota past Jacksonville 55-44

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Payton Willis scored 17 points and Jamison Battle 14 as Minnesota strung together a 12-2 run over six minutes late in the game to defeat Jacksonville 55-44 on Wednesday night. Minnesota (5-0) led by 17 early in the second half before Jacksonville (2-2) cut that to 43-35...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Utah College Basketball
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
Daytona Beach, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Daytona Beach, FL
Basketball
State
Utah State
Daytona Beach, FL
College Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
The Associated Press

Appleby’s buzzer-beater sends No. 23 Florida past Ohio State

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tyree Appleby hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and No. 23 Florida beat Ohio State 71-68 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night. The entire Gators bench stormed on the court for a wild celebration after Appleby’s shot went in. Players were dancing at midcourt awaiting the start of the trophy celebration.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona#Fla#Ap#Eagles#Utes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Boston College
The Associated Press

Hornets beat Magic 106-99 for seventh win in eight games

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. came off the bench with 21 points and six rebounds Wednesday night to help the Charlotte Hornets overcome poor shooting in a 106-99 victory over the Orlando Magic. LaMelo Ball had 22 points for the Hornets, who...
NBA
The Associated Press

Rockets beat Bulls 118-113 to end 15-game losing streak

HOUSTON (AP) — Danuel House Jr. had 18 points, Christian Wood added 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets ended their losing streak at 15, beating the Chicago Bulls 118-113 on Wednesday night. Kevin Porter Jr. had 14 points, six rebounds and nine assists after missing three games...
NBA
The Associated Press

Edwards leads Wolves to 5th straight win, 113-101 over Heat

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards and the surging Minnesota Timberwolves treated their most energetic home crowd of the season to a cohesive and resolute performance. The more intensity the better for Minnesota’s precocious guard. Edwards had 33 points and 14 rebounds, and the Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami...
NBA
The Associated Press

Young scores 31, Hawks beat Spurs for 6th straight win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are enjoying their longest winning streak of the season just two weeks after enduring their longest skid. Trae Young had 31 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Hawks beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-106 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.
NBA
The Associated Press

Suns hold off Cavaliers 120-115 for 14th straight victory

CLEVELAND (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 12 assists and made four free throws in the final 8.8 seconds and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 14 games, holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 on Wednesday night. Phoenix’s run started with a victory over...
NBA
The Associated Press

Bridgewater: Broncos can eliminate red-zone, third-down woes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater insists the Denver Broncos can correct all the mistakes, miscalculations and misfires that have plagued them in the red zone this season. The Broncos (5-5) have scored touchdowns on just half of their 34 trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard line, a rate that ranks...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy