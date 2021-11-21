Mayor Michelle Wu’s 6-year-old son receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s 6-year-old son received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Wu took six-year-old Blaise to the family vaccination clinic at Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester.

The clinic is being run by the Boston Public Health Commission and the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine was authorized by the CDC for kids ages 5-11 on November 2.

City officials said, 14% of children ages 5 to 11 in Boston have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since November 2. Nearly 67% of all Boston residents are fully vaccinated.

