Mayor Michelle Wu’s 6-year-old son receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Boston25News.com Staff
 4 days ago
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s 6-year-old son received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Wu took six-year-old Blaise to the family vaccination clinic at Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester.

The clinic is being run by the Boston Public Health Commission and the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine was authorized by the CDC for kids ages 5-11 on November 2.

Blaise got his shot 18 days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the use of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 2

City officials said, 14% of children ages 5 to 11 in Boston have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since November 2. Nearly 67% of all Boston residents are fully vaccinated.

