Cal Football: Bears Steamroll Stanford in 124th Big Game - Game Thread

Cal overpowered Stanford 41-11 in the 124th Big Game, equaling its highest point total against its rival in 17 seasons.

The Bears (4-6, 3-4 Pac-12) compiled a Big Game record 636 yards, including three plays of 75 yards or longer in front of an announced crowd of 49,265 fans at Stanford Stadium.

After losing nine straight games in the series, Cal has won two of the past three, both of them on Stanford's field

Chase Garbers was 17 for 26 for 246 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 59 more yards.

The Bears used six running backs and churned out 352 rushing yards. Christopher Brooks led the way with 131 yards and Marcel Dancy had 92, including touchdown runs of 76 and 2 yards.

Cal kept alive its quest for bowl eligibility. The Bears must beat UCLA next Saturday in Pasadena and USC at home on Dec. 4 to reach six wins.

First Quarter

14:14 1Q: Freshman CB Lu-Magia Hearns intercepts Tanner McKee at the Cal 27. Cal 0, Stanford 0.

14:03 1Q: Damien Moore fumbles the ball on the Bears' first snap and Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly recovers at the Cal 32. The Bears had gone four straight games without a turnover. This was just their second lost fumble of the season. Cal 0, Stanford 0.

10:18 1Q: Stanford goes for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3 and Cal stops McKee's QB sneak at the 1. Strange call. Cal 0, Stanford 0.

5:25 1Q: Cal moves from its own 1-yard line to the Stanford 4 before a dead-ball unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against WR Nikko Remigio pushes the ball back to the 19. On the next play, Chase Garbers' pass into the end zone, intended for Remigio, was picked off by Stanford safety Jonathan McGill, who returned it 20 yards to the 20. The play snapped a streak of 126 consecutive passes without an interception by Garbers. Cal 0, Stanford 0.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Still scoreless, but Stanford has third-and-goal at the Cal 3-yard line. Total yards: Stanford 114, Cal 101. First downs: Cal 6, Stanford 6. Turnovers: Cal 2, Stanford 1. The Bears entered the game tied for the national lead with just six turnovers. The number has grown. Cal 0, Stanford 0.

14:16 2Q: Stanford again tries and fails on a fourth-and-goal play, this time McKee throwing incomplete to tight end Yurosek, who was tightly defended by Hearns. Cal took over at the 5. Cal 0, Stanford 0.

12:07 2Q: Cal gets on the scoreboard in a flash as Garbers throws a quick slant to Trevon Clark, who slips through the defense and outruns the pack for an 84-yard touchdown play. It was a foot race the final 60 yards and no one got close. It was the longest pass play by either school in Big Game history and equaled the longest offensive play by Cal against Stanford, matching the 84-yard run by Jim Monachino in 1949. Cal 7, Stanford 0.

5:38 2Q: The Bears stretch their lead when Garbers throws a 1-yard TD pass to Christopher Brooks. Garbers' 35-yard completion to Monroe Young on the previous play set up the score. Cal went 80 yards in 11 plays for the touchdown. Garbers now has 50 career touchdown passes. Cal 14, Stanford 0.

0:00 2Q: Aided a clear-cut targeting penalty against Cal linebacker Muelu Iosefa, Stanford got into position for Joshua Karty to kick a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the half. Some questionable -- and overly aggressive -- time management by Cal on its previous possession gave Stanford the ball at its own 45 with 34 seconds left. McKee completed three straight passes for a total of 25 yards and the targeting penalty against Iosefa -- who led with his helmet and hit McKee in the chest -- gave Stanford the ball at the 15. Two more passes netted just one yard before Karty came on. Cal 14, Stanford 3.

HALFTIME STATS: Cal has 288 yards to 160 for the Cardinal. Garbers is 12 of 19 for 200 yards with two TDs and a pick. He also is the game's leading rusher with 58 yards on five carries. McKee is 15 for 23 for 137 yards and an interception. Cal has 12 first downs and has converted 5 of 7 third-down tries. Stanford has 11 first downs but has converted just 2 of 6 on third down and is 0 for 2 on fourth downs in the red zone. Cal 14, Stanford 3.

Third Quarter

11:08 3Q: Cal gets back the three points when Dario Longhetto makes a 24-yard field goal to cap a 69-yard drive. Christopher Brooks opened the drive with a 24-yard run and Cal used some trickery to get into the red zone: A lateral pass right to wide receiver Kekoa Crawford, who completed a 34-yard pass to Trevon Clark to the 6-yard line. Cal 17, Stanford 3.

4:40 3Q: A 34-yard field goal by Longhetto pushes the Bears' advantage to 17 points. But it could have been more. Garbers' 17-yard TD pass to Nikko Remigio was erased by a personal foul penalty against offensive lineman Brayden Rohme, pushing the Bears back to the Stanford 31. Cal 20, Stanford 3.

1:26 3Q: Senior running back Marcel Dancy sprinted for a career-long 76-yard touchdown around left end as the Bears put some serious distance between themselves and the Cardinal. Cal 27, Stanford 3.

Fourth Quarter

12:48 4Q: Austin Jones scores on a 1-yard run and Stanford converts a two-point try. Cal 27, Stanford 11.

10:30 4Q: Dancy scores his second touchdown with a 2-yard run. Cal 34, Stanford 11.

5:00 4Q: Chris Street goes in from the 1-yard line as Cal matches its point total from a 41-6 win over Stanford in 2004. Cal 41, Stanford 11.

Pre-game:

Much will be different in today's Big Game at Stanford Stadium.

First of all, there will be fans. A year after spectators were not allowed at Memorial Stadium due to COVID-19 protocols, a near sellout is expected when Cal and Stanford collide for the 124th time on The Farm.

The reality, so far at least, is that the stadium appears far less than half full.

And although neither team has enjoyed a banner season -- Cal is 3-6 overall, 2-4 in the Pac-12; Stanford is 3-7, 2-6 -- at least they are not both winless entering the Big Game.

That was the scenario a year ago, when COVID whittled down the schedule and the season began later. Both clubs were 0-2 when they met the day after Thanksgiving in Berkeley.

Stanford took back the Axe that Cal won in 2019, blocking a PAT in the final minute to clinch a 24-23 win over the Bears.

This time, Cal arrives having not played with its full roster in three weeks following a COVID outbreak that cost the Bears 24 players in a 10-3 loss at Arizona and prompted the postponement of last week's game against USC.

Stanford has lost five in a row for the first time in a single season under coach David Shaw, a streak that began immediately after the Cardinal upset Oregon.

The Bears will be largely intact today, minus one starting offensive lineman -- left tackle Will Craig (ankle). But right guard McKade Mettauer, who had been listed as questionable, is cleared to play.

Stanford hopes the return of quarterback Tanner McKee can ignite its offense. The Cardinal was outscored 87-21 the past two weeks without McKee, sidelined by a leg injury.

Check back for pregame news and throughout the evening for in-game updates.

Cover photo of the 2020 Big Game played in empty Memorial Stadium by Kyle Terada, USA Today

