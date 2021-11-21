Flowers Over Frederick builds holiday decorations to be hung around downtown

Buy Now Volunteers Shelley Johnson, left and Karen Kallmyer put the final touches on one of the dozens of holiday hanging baskets that were made Saturday morning at Thanksgiving Farms in Adamstown. The baskets are part of the annual Flowers over Frederick project and they will be soon hung overhead along downtown streets. Staff photo by Bill Green

Thanks to the quick work of about 40 volunteers, about 75 hanging flower baskets for the holiday were assembled in only about an hour over the weekend in preparation for the holiday season.

Those baskets will be hung at several locations in downtown Frederick over the next week as part of the Flowers Over Frederick campaign. The holiday baskets were deftly assembled by the volunteers at Thanksgiving Farms in Adamstown.

Lucinda Noland, committee member with Flowers Over Frederick, said volunteers weren’t able to gather to make the baskets last year due to health concerns over the pandemic, making this year’s effort even more touching.

“We’re really excited about getting them back up this year,” Noland said. “Everything feels better.”

Flowers Over Frederick started in 2006 as a beautification project to install flowers in hanging baskets downtown during the spring and summer. Eventually, the effort branched out to include holiday baskets, fitted with pine sprigs, ornaments and a large snowflake decoration.

Noland said about a third of the holiday baskets are also decorated with twinkling lights. Those baskets will be added to some of downtown’s more heavily-trafficked areas.

Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership and incoming chair of Flowers Over Frederick, commended the work of the volunteers, who gathered to build the baskets Saturday morning.

“So in about an hour, just about 75 baskets were put together, so it’s pretty impressive,” Norman said. “It’s really thanks to these great volunteers, many of whom come back year after year; it’s kind of part of their holiday tradition to put the baskets together.”

Frederick’s Mayor Michael O’Connor made the trip out to Adamstown to take part in the production. O’Connor said he’s proud of the community’s efforts to keep downtown Frederick a beautiful place to be.

“It’s a great contribution to the holidays in downtown Frederick,” O’Connor said. “The work that Flowers Over Frederick does is part of a culture and an atmosphere that we’re able to achieve in downtown Frederick.

“The traditions don’t just happen; they happen because there’s great volunteers that organize and make all of this happen,” he went on. “I can’t say enough about the work that they do. If it were left to the city to make all of these things happen, we couldn’t do it. But we find ways to support the organizations that do, and everybody working together is what makes it all so special.”

Lucia Bowes Hall, another committee member, said the Flowers Over Frederick is funded almost entirely by donors, including the committee members themselves. She estimates each location costs between $850 and $900 to maintain throughout the year, with most of the cost coming from watering the flowers during the hot summer months.

“It’s not just the city that puts it up; it’s this group of volunteers, and the community volunteers their time and money,” she said.

Hall has been volunteering with the program for nine years or so; she said she wanted to get involved out of love for the community.

“I love downtown Frederick; it’s really great, and Kara Norman approached me and asked if I had any ideas for the winter baskets… and it turned into me joining the committee and I’ve been here ever since,” she said.

According to Norman, the baskets should be installed downtown by Thanksgiving.