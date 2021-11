STILLWATER — Saturday’s meeting between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma will mark the 31st Bedlam game 54-year old Mike Gundy has taken part in, as player or coach. He and the Cowboys lost four times to the Sooners during Gundy’s four years under center at OSU from 1986-89. The Cowboys won Bedlam once in his first stint as an assistant, twice with Gundy as offensive coordinator in 2001 and 2002. Since he became head coach in 2005? Two wins. 14 losses.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO