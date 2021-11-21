ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, PA

Canton knocks off defending state champs Steel-High in first round of states

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20hwSQ_0d2zo0PT00

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The undefeated Canton football team began play in states on Saturday with a huge win.

The Warriors defeated defending state champs Steelton-Highspire 32-27 in the first round of the PIAA Class A state tournament in Towanda. Canton took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by Riley Parker. The Steamrollers answered right back as Daivin Pryor made his way to the endzone on a 64-yard touchdown run on the very next play from scrimmage to tie the game at 7. Steel-High took a 14-13 lead into halftime.

Canton won their first District IV title since 1990 this season and improves to 12-0 with the win. The Warriors will now play Old Forge in the Class A state quarterfinals next weekend at a time and place still to be determined.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Tioga football returns to state semis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – They’re back again. For the ninth time in the last ten years, Tioga football is back in the New York State Class D Final Four. Ranked number one in the state, Tioga (10-0) will square off with the state’s third-ranked team Oakfield-Alabama-Elba (12-0) in the semis. Head coach Nick Aiello and […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WETM 18 News

Horseheads Turkey Bowl returns

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – For the first time in two years the chaos was back. The Horseheads Turkey Bowl, an all-out tackle football game without pads, tore down the house Wednesday afternoon. It was the first game in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic that the group of friends united to play. This year’s edition […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 11/22

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a steal and dunk by Corning Community College basketball player Damont Hanton and a 61-yard run by Spencer-Van Etten/Candor […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Towanda, PA
Education
Canton, PA
Sports
City
Canton, PA
Canton, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Towanda, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Towanda, PA
Canton, PA
Football
City
Parker, PA
WETM 18 News

Candor’s Shelby Swartz wins Athlete of the Week

CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner delivered a big performance on the volleyball court in the state tournament for the Indians. Candor volleyball player Shelby Swartz is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The senior had 10 kills, 10 digs, and nine points for the Indians in a win in straight […]
CANDOR, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Ty Moffe & The Citadel set for big game at Duke

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top basketball standouts has the opportunity of a lifetime. Elmira’s own Ty Moffe, a grad student guard on The Citadel Bulldogs men’s basketball team, will play at #5 Duke Monday night. Opening tip is set for 9 pm on the ACC Network. Moffe, who’s started every game […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira College wrestler Darius Green earns All-State honors

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira College wrestler had a big weekend on the mat for the Soaring Eagles. Elmira College wrestler Darius Green took third-place in the heavyweight division and earned All-State honors at the New York State Collegiate Wrestling Championships on Saturday in Cortland. The sophomore went 4-1 in the tournament and improved […]
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy