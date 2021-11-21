Canton knocks off defending state champs Steel-High in first round of states

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The undefeated Canton football team began play in states on Saturday with a huge win.

The Warriors defeated defending state champs Steelton-Highspire 32-27 in the first round of the PIAA Class A state tournament in Towanda. Canton took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by Riley Parker. The Steamrollers answered right back as Daivin Pryor made his way to the endzone on a 64-yard touchdown run on the very next play from scrimmage to tie the game at 7. Steel-High took a 14-13 lead into halftime.

Canton won their first District IV title since 1990 this season and improves to 12-0 with the win. The Warriors will now play Old Forge in the Class A state quarterfinals next weekend at a time and place still to be determined.

