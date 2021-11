PSU (7-4) tangles with No. 12 Michigan State (9-2) on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. Here are the Lions’ keys to victory. Limit Kenneth Walker’s yards after initial contact. Michigan State’s All-American candidate has been sensational in his only season with the Spartans. The transfer from Wake Forest has run for 1,498 yards and he’s averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He is also dealing with a lower-leg issue. Walker can cause problems for Penn State and he ran for five touchdowns against Michigan. The Lions’ defense, particularly the linebackers, cannot afford to miss many tackles.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO