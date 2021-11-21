Get on Board! See the Hottest Fashion From the 2021 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet!

Tonight in New York City, the Council of Fashion Designers of America hosts its annual award ceremony, honoring those who have innovated and excelled in the fashion industry this year (the event makes its grand return after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic). Emily Blunt will be hosting the evening’s festivities at The Pool Room in Midtown Manhattan. Among those up for accolades this year include heavyweight designers Rick Owens, Off-White and Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh, Miuccia Prada, and Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli. First-time nominees also include some of fashion's buzziest talents, such as Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, Maisie Schloss of Maisie Wilen, and Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO