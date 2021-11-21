ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zusi turns in classic performance as Sporting KC rolls past Vancouver in playoff opener

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the course of his career, Graham Zusi has usually been a good bet to score at least one banger per season for Sporting Kansas City. As the Sporting KC legend has moved on in age and assumed a more defensive role, those bangers have been fewer and farther between. But...

www.kansascity.com

