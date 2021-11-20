ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The One Tech Stock Value Investors Should Buy Right Now

By Brett Schafer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Dropbox just reported its Q3 earnings, and its stock fell after the report.
  • The company is guiding for $715 million in free cash flow this year.
  • Growth in users and ARPU should help profits grow in the future.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) has been a huge disappointment for shareholders since going public in 2018. Since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2018, the stock is down over 10%, while the S&P 500 index is up almost 74% in that time period. After reporting its third-quarter results on Nov. 4, Dropbox's stock has taken quite the tumble and is now down 15% in the past month.

Returns for Dropbox shareholders have been lackluster. However, the business is actually doing quite well right now, providing a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Here are a few reasons why value investors should buy Dropbox stock right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzTFJ_0d2zmqiE00
Image source: Getty Images.

Durable revenue and user growth

In Q3, Dropbox once again grew its revenue and user base. Total revenue was $550.2 million in the period, up 12.9% year over year, and annual recurring revenue (ARR) was $2.2 billion, up 12% year over year. Since Dropbox is mainly a subscription business where customers sign annual or monthly plans, ARR is a great measure of the company's top-line health.

This solid growth came from an increase in paying users, from 15.3 million a year ago to 16.5 million today, and growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) from $128.0 to $133.8. This expansion isn't a fluke, either. Since 2019, when Dropbox revamped its product organization and expanded from just file storage, revenue per share has consistently grown. With a large market opportunity ahead as it tries to convert the 500 million+ users of free Dropbox tools into paying subscribers, this trend is likely to continue in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIUiC_0d2zmqiE00

Strong cash generation

Unlike a lot of technology companies, Dropbox is actually profitable. The key metric to follow is free cash flow, which is the excess cash a business generates after making its capital expenditures. In 2021, Dropbox is expecting to generate $715 million in free cash flow, up substantially from the $491 million it brought in last year.

What is Dropbox doing with all this cash? Returning it to shareholders through share repurchases, which has reduced Dropbox's share count from approximately 420 million two years ago down to 382 million today. This is beneficial to existing shareholders as it increases their percentage-based ownership of Dropbox and the free cash flow its business generates per share they own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cp6JZ_0d2zmqiE00

Increased product velocity

Dropbox isn't sitting on its heels. Management thinks there are still plenty of products it can add to the core workflow and file sharing platform. These include recent product launches like a video collaboration tool called Replay, a visual communication tool called Capture, and a shopping feature called Shop.

None of these products are game-changers for Dropbox, but will hopefully add to the value proposition of a Dropbox subscription. Investors can see this play out in growth in ARPU and a reduction in churn, which management said occurred in Q3. Lastly, Dropbox recently announced the acquisition of Command E, a desktop search tool that could be a nice integration into the Dropbox platform.

Attractive valuation

With durable growth, strong profitability, and more and more products coming out, it is a surprise to see Dropbox's market cap sitting at only $9.6 billion. If the company can hit its $715 million free cash flow target for this year, that would give the stock a price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) of 13.4. Or, in other terms, investors in Dropbox are yielding approximately 7.5% in cash per year (called free cash flow yield) by buying shares of Dropbox right now.

If Dropbox can continue growing its users and ARPU, this free cash flow number should continue to climb over the next few years. Eventually, Dropbox's stock should follow suit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

UPS has a growth opportunity coming from surging e-commerce volumes. The recovery in the commercial aviation market will benefit Raytheon Technologies. Alphabet's Google will continue to generate mammoth cash flows for investors. Committing to buying and holding a stock for 20 years is no easy task. If you do it,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

Costco delivers unrivaled value for the consumer. Netflix is a must-have and affordable subscription service. Activision Blizzard delivers year-round entertainment for nearly 400 million gamers every month. Bear markets can be nerve-wracking, but lower stock prices and valuations also set patient investors up for wealth-building gains. However, you want to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Roku, Zoom, and DraftKings are all trading more than 53% below their earlier highs. Cathie Wood's ARK Invest added to its positions in all three stocks on Tuesday. Each stock has unique catalysts to claw their way back to new highs. Last year's star moneymaker has had a challenging 2021....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Ipo#Dropbox#Stock#Investors#Arpu#Dbx#Arr
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Amp

The Flexa network has made instant cryptocurrency transactions possible, with its collateralized token, Amp. Amp has a non-inflationary, fixed supply of tokens, which is likely to put upward pressure on price. Flexa has a diverse and ever-increasing network of partnerships likely to increase the adoption rate of Amp. Cryptocurrency investors...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Walmart has made the most of the pandemic and the post-pandemic recovery, but the stock is barely trading higher in 2021. Disney is being held back by Disney+ in more ways than one, but it's hard to ignore the obvious reopening play. Our cars were parked last year, and that...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Nvidia Stock Remains a Screaming Buy at Record Highs

Nvidia shares shot up following the company's fiscal 2022 third-quarter results. The gaming business played a key role in Nvidia's growth last quarter as customers upgraded to its latest graphics cards. The multibillion-dollar opportunity in the gaming business can help Nvidia sustain its growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) crushed Wall Street's expectations...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Rivian Could Be a Great Buy Now

Rivian is disrupting the truck and SUV market in all the right places. A modular foundation for consumer and commercial vehicles could be a key to success. Brand awareness for Rivian is booming. Few stocks capture the market's imagination and ire quite like Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), the electric vehicle (EV) start-up...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Is Culp (CULP) Stock Suitable for Value Investors Now?

CULP - Free Report) stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:. PE Ratio. A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Practically Money Machines

Brookfield Infrastructure is virtually inflation-proof. Easterly Government Properties is about as safe of a dividend stock as you'll find. Innovative Industrial Properties has delivered jaw-dropping growth and still has room to run. What's the last thing in the world income-seeking investors want? Inconsistency. If you can't count on sure and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want 10X Returns? 1 Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Organizations will spend $2.4 trillion on digital transformation initiatives by 2024. PagerDuty helps businesses keep their digital infrastructure in working order. This stock could grow tenfold in value over the next 10 years. From e-commerce to cloud computing, digital transformation (DX) promises to cut costs, boost productivity, and improve the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

FuboTV is a solid play on the growth of sports streaming and sports betting markets. PubMatic is adapting to the new cookie-less ad tech landscape. Growth stocks have been the star performers of the U.S. equity market for the past 12 years, driven by ultra-low interest rates and the availability of cheap capital. However, broader market indicators are suggesting these driving forces may be waning. In October 2021, the U.S. consumer price index (CPI, a metric used to gauge inflation) rose year over year by 6.2%, the highest surge since December 1990. In response to this rising inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is now hinting at reducing the pace of bond buying.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

10x Genomics Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Bull view: 10x Genomics has a large runway with a captive audience and a sizeable, installed base. Bear view: Despite impressive growth, it's not yet and may never become profitable. Investors looking for growth may want to further examine the company. Despite crushing the S&P 500 -- 180% to 63%...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy?

Zoom’s Q3 numbers beat Wall Street’s expectations. Its forecast indicates its post-pandemic slowdown will continue. The stock is still richly valued relative to its growth. Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ:ZM) stock has declined about 40% over the past 12 months as investors fretted over its post-pandemic slowdown. That sell-off continued after...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Tech Stocks Are Plunging in Wednesday's Premarket

Markets were lower in premarket trading Wednesday. Tech stocks Autodesk and Anaplan plunged after reporting their latest financial results late Tuesday. Investors appear to be rotating away from high-growth tech stocks toward other names. The stock market has seen some volatility pop back up after a strong rally throughout much...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy