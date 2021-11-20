ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James reacts to Enes Kanter's political criticism after Celtics blow out Lakers

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics reserve center Enes Kanter is making waves with his politics, but his most recent political stance taking Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to task for his alleged connections to Chinese forced labor camps producing the Nike sneakers James is a spokesperson for has stirred up a little controversy closer to home.

The two did not speak about Kanter’s criticism after the game, but in a post-game press conference, the Lakers star downplayed Kanter’s words. “I think if you know me, you know I don’t give too many people my energy,” James related via USA TODAY’s Analis Bailey. “He’s definitely not someone I would give my energy to. He’s trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. I definitely won’t comment too much on that.”

“He’s always had a word or two to say in my direction, and as a man, if you’ve got an issue with somebody, you really come up to him,” he added.

“He had his opportunity tonight. I seen him in the hallway, and he walked right by me.”

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

