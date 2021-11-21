ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWTS’ JoJo Siwa clears up dating rumours after split from Kylie Prew

By Rebecca Lewis
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDancing with the Stars hopeful Jojo Siwa has opened up on rumors she is dating again after her split from girlfriend Kylie Prew. The teen star shared that she hasn't "started dating at all, anybody" but that she is interested in a cuddle buddy. WATCH: Dancing With The Stars:...

Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Jenna Johnson Reacts To Rumors That Olivia Jade Is Hooking Up With Her Husband Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars is firing on all cylinders. During the most recent horror-themed episode, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore was eliminated. I was horrified- Kenya seemed fine with the judges’ decision. Influencer Olivia Jade has created quite a stir in the ballroom, and not just because of her dancing. […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Jenna Johnson Reacts To Rumors That Olivia Jade Is Hooking Up With Her Husband Val Chmerkovskiy appeared first on Reality Tea.
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa Just Explained Why She and Kylie Prew Broke Up

JoJo Siwa just confirmed reports that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. Speaking to Paris Hilton on the This Is Paris podcast, via People, JoJo said, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.” She added that she and Kylie are still close, saying, “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life; I’m having the time of my life.”
Us Weekly

JoJo Siwa Wears Dress and Heels for the ‘First Time’ in Her Life on the American Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet

Gone glam! JoJo Siwa’s 2021 American Music Awards ensemble has fans going positively wild over her glamorous look. The 18-year-old attended the 49th annual awards ceremony celebrating the year’s biggest hits on Sunday, November 21, in a floor-length black gown featuring an off-the-shoulder tulle skirt with tiered ruffle detailing. She teamed the number with mesh pumps and ditched her signature ponytail for a half-up, half-down style.
The Independent

JoJo Siwa addresses split from girlfriend Kylie Prew during AMAs red carpet appearance

Entertainer JoJo Siwa opened up about the split from her girlfriend Kylie Prew during an appearance on the AMAs red carpet. Speaking to People, Siwa spoke candidly about how she was finding the experience, following her nine-month relationship with Prew. “It’s been wild, it’s been crazy,” the 19-year-old said. “I was with my girlfriend for nine months, and those nine months were amazing and incredible.”She continued: “One thing that I’m grateful for is that we’re both OK... we’re obviously not as close as we used to be, but we’re both OK, and we’re both happy, and that’s all that...
Hello Magazine

DWTS' JoJo Siwa stuns in waist-cinching jumpsuit and sky-high heels

Dancing with the Stars runner-up JoJo Siwa is keeping the glitz and glam she has become accustomed to since appearing on the show. The 18-year-old turned heads in a gorgeous, waist-cinching, blue sequinned jumpsuit for an appearance on The View on Tuesday. JoJo looked stunning in the sparkly number that featured black straps and a fabric black belt she tied into a bow.
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Admits Her ‘Body Has Changed A Lot’ After ‘Not Feeling Confident’ Ahead Of ‘DWTS’

JoJo Siwa’s growing strength & tone is hard to miss when she’s performing on ‘DWTS.’ She opened up about how the experience has changed her body and mind. JoJo Siwa has blown away the judges and her fans on Dancing With The Stars week after week, as part of a history-making partnership with Jenna Johnson. Now, as the duo prepares to enter the finals, the pop sensation is opening up about her experience on the show and how it has changed her in more ways than one. “My body has changed a lot. My mind has changed more than my body, but I have dropped multiple sizes in clothes,” JoJo revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her new Peacock series JoJo’s Dance Pop Revolution. “Jenna has transformed my body. I could not do one single push up when we started and now, every day we do 15 solid nose to the ground, no cheating push-ups. I do it twice a day — once with her, once on my own.”
TVShowsAce

JoJo Siwa Suffered An Injury — What’s Her Current Status?

It’s not uncommon for Dancing With The Stars contestants to sustain injuries. After all, it’s pretty intense exercise! But semifinalist JoJo Siwa recently revealed she suffered an injury during Janet Jackson Night performance. Will she recover in time for the semifinals?. JoJo Siwa slayed her Salsa, but also managed to...
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Is Flawless In ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Grand Final: Watch

JoJo Siwa might as well go by the name of “twinkle-toes,” following her do-it-all efforts throughout this season of Dancing With The Stars. On a night when the mirrorball trophy was decided, the teen celebrity was back to her glittering best Monday with two perfect performances, including a tango/cha cha fusion, which she nailed with her dance partner Jenna Johnson to Icona Pop’s “I Love It”.
