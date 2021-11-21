Predators' John Hynes: Injured Filip Forsberg 'trending in the right direction'

Filip Forsberg has been sidelined since early November. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators are on a roll, winning seven out of their past 10 games. But they’ve been without their best forward, Filip Forsberg, since early November. Placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, Forsberg is now “trending in the right direction,” according to head coach John Hynes.

Forsberg is now skating, which is a good sign for the 27-year-old Swede. At the time of his injury, he’d scored four goals and seven points in nine games while averaging a tick more than 18 minutes per game. Forwards like Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene (both with 16 points in 16 games) have done an admirable job stepping up in his absence, but still, Forsberg’s return to this lineup gives this team an added scoring boost.

Hynes notes, however, that there’s no definitive timetable for Forsberg’s return.

More injury notes from around the league: