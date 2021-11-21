Predators' John Hynes: Injured Filip Forsberg 'trending in the right direction'
The Nashville Predators are on a roll, winning seven out of their past 10 games. But they’ve been without their best forward, Filip Forsberg, since early November. Placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, Forsberg is now “trending in the right direction,” according to head coach John Hynes.
Forsberg is now skating, which is a good sign for the 27-year-old Swede. At the time of his injury, he’d scored four goals and seven points in nine games while averaging a tick more than 18 minutes per game. Forwards like Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene (both with 16 points in 16 games) have done an admirable job stepping up in his absence, but still, Forsberg’s return to this lineup gives this team an added scoring boost.
Hynes notes, however, that there’s no definitive timetable for Forsberg’s return.
More injury notes from around the league:
- There’s more good news on the Predators front, as the team’s activated forward Nick Cousins from injured reserve. Cousins was originally placed on injured reserve on November 7, and he’s missed the team’s past four games. The versatile 28-year-old forward has been spending most of his time on the wing this season, scoring three points in 12 games while averaging 12:24 per contest. He’s expected to ride shotgun with Ryan Johansen and Eeli Tolvanen in his return to the lineup.
- Newly claimed Philadelphia Flyers forward Patrick Brown didn’t get much of a chance to show what he can do with the team before suffering a dislocated thumb earlier in the month. Listed as week-to-week, Brown is now deciding between rehab or surgery for the thumb, per head coach Alain Vigneault. The 29-year-old Brown had gotten into just six games with Philadelphia, notching one assist while playing 9:18 per game. It’s a hit for a team that’s seen a lot of turnover in its bottom six in this short season, gaining Zack MacEwen but losing Nicolas Aube-Kubel to waivers.
