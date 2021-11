The New York Islanders are doing more than surviving their 13-game road trip. Many thought this historically mediocre road team would not fare well playing this long away from Long Island. But as the trip winds down and their inaugural home game at UBS Arena inches closer, they can rest easy knowing they’ve done quite well so far. In addition to that, general manager Lou Lamoriello has also had himself a good couple of weeks, shedding additional contracts to help the Islanders’ cap situation without giving up any assets.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO