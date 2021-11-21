Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Cleared to play

Green (illness) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Green was placed on the injury report with an illness even after coming back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he could have a big role Sunday with both DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and Rondale Moore (concussion) listed as questionable. Of course, QB Kyler Murray (ankle) is also uncertain, potentially leaving Colt McCoy as the starter again. Green was out last week when McCoy and RB James Conner led the Cardinals to a 31-17 win over San Francisco. He'll be out there Sunday against the Panthers, facing coverage from talented veteran cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Donte Jackson.
