Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Cleared to play

Hayward is available to play during Wednesday's contest against the Wizards. The 31-year-old wing came into Wednesday's contest with a probable tag but will officially be active for Charlotte's contest against Washington. Hayward has yet to miss a game for the Hornets this season and has started to find a bit of a scoring groove as of late, totaling at least 20 points in three out of his last four showings. However, the Butler product's averages of 18.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game are all slightly down from the figures he posted during his first season in Charlotte one year ago.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO