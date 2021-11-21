Marshall remains in the hunt for C-USA East Division title

Week 9 is in the books and we’re essentially more than halfway through the regular season at this point. Some teams have nine more games to play while others have eight more games to go and a bye week. This week on the AFC East Roundup we look at the rest of the games for each of the teams in the division. The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are fighting for the division crown with the Patriots only a half game behind. The New York Jets are battling for the top pick in the upcoming draft while the Miami Dolphins are just waiting to see how low their first-round pick will go since it is in the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

