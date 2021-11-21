ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Marshall remains in the hunt for C-USA East Division title

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rasheen Ali rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and Marshall beat Charlotte 49-28 on Saturday to remain in the race for the Conference USA East...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama and Texas swap coaches at the end of the season with Steve Sarkisian’s job in jeopardy?

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Miami Hurricanes football: Kirk Herbstreit echoes Ed Reed regarding Manny Diaz, program's future

The Miami Hurricanes sit at 5-5 on the season and the future of the program is up in the air. Manny Diaz could be on the hot seat amid an average year and other coaching rumors and Hurricanes legends Ed Reed and others all agreed Miami needs to get back to the way things were when they played. Kirk Herbstreit echoed those statements when talking about the future of the program under Diaz, or possibly another coach.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Marshall, NC
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Honest Admission About Florida Job Opening

With the firing of Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen earlier this week, yet another big-time college football job has opened its doors for some new candidates. Among the rumored names swirling around the vacant opportunity in Gainesville is Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops. But when asked about the possibility of his return to the sideline, the retired coach gave a clear answer.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Dollar
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#C Usa#Conference Usa#American Football#C Usa East Division#Ap
560 The Joe

The Manny Diaz Show: Senior Night Victory

The Miami Hurricanes bounced back in a big way on Saturday with a 38-26 win over Virginia Tech on Senior Night at Hard Rock. The Miami seniors were carried off the rain soaked field in a great sendoff for a group of guys
MIAMI, FL
KVIA

MAC says no to expansion after MTSU decides to stay in C-USA

The Mid-American Conference announced it will stand pat with its membership, just hours after Middle Tennessee State made known it was sticking with Conference USA. Middle Tennessee and fellow C-USA member Western Kentucky had explored the possibility of joining the MAC as Conference USA had been poached of nine members over the last month. MTSU and WKU would have extended the Midwest-based MAC farther south. But after C-USA announced last week the addition of four new members starting in 2023, Middle Tennessee State decided it was best to stay put in a conference that will now had nine members, stretching from Virginia to New Mexico..
COLLEGE SPORTS
Buffalo Rumblings

AFC East Roundup: Remaining schedules

Week 9 is in the books and we’re essentially more than halfway through the regular season at this point. Some teams have nine more games to play while others have eight more games to go and a bye week. This week on the AFC East Roundup we look at the rest of the games for each of the teams in the division. The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are fighting for the division crown with the Patriots only a half game behind. The New York Jets are battling for the top pick in the upcoming draft while the Miami Dolphins are just waiting to see how low their first-round pick will go since it is in the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
College Heights Herald

Keeping up with C-USA: UTSA stays perfect, Monarchs stomp Panthers

It’s been a busy week for Conference USA. The league announced the 2023 additions of Liberty, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State on Friday and Middle Tennessee confirmed it will stay in the conference on Wednesday morning. It’s easy to forget there was C-USA football this week,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bowling Green Daily News

WKU to remain in C-USA

Western Kentucky will remain in Conference USA. The Mid-American Conference announced in a news release Wednesday it would not pursue expansion at this time, and WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart confirmed to the Daily News the conference said it would hold at its current 12 members for now. “We...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Day

Fitch beats East Lyme 42-16 to win ECC Division I football title

Groton — The postgame words of Fitch's Thomas Williams:. "I wrote it on my cleats before the game," he was saying, "remembering when I was 7-years-old in the backyard playing football dreaming about winning the ECC for the Fitch Falcons. I wrote on my cleats 'dreams into reality.' That's what it was tonight."
EAST LYME, CT
WTVQ

15th ranked UK soccer faces Coastal Carolina in C-USA tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (UK Athletics) – No. 15 Kentucky (11-1-4) will commence its postseason as the fourth seed in the Conference USA Championship against fifth-seeded Coastal Carolina (6-4-4) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET in Charlotte, North Carolina. The first-round matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The Wildcats and Chanticleers...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy