Nebraska State

Allen carries No. 19 Wisconsin to 35-28 win over Nebraska

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Braelon Allen rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns – including a tiebreaking 53-yarder with 3:50 remaining – to help No. 19 Wisconsin outlast Nebraska 35-28 for its seventh consecutive victory on Saturday.

Nebraska drove the ball to Wisconsin’s 11-yard line in the final minute but ended up losing the ball on downs at the 21.

Faion Hicks broke up Adrian Martinez’s fourth-down pass to Zavier Betts with four seconds left.

The Badgers handed Nebraska its fifth straight loss and moved a step closer to playing for a conference title.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

