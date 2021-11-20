ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning blow third-period lead in loss to Devils

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBCEO_0d2zlVKs00
Devils center Yegor Sharangovich looks for room around Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh during the first period Saturday at Amalie Arena. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | Associated Press ]

TAMPA — The Lightning have spent the past month munching points, but sometimes their games have been too close for comfort.

There have been times over their point streak when they allowed the ice to tilt, and that happened Saturday afternoon at Amalie Arena, when they blew a two-goal, third-period lead against the Devils.

New Jersey scored four times in the third, snapping the Lightning’s three-game win streak and nine-game point streak in a 5-3 loss.

Yegor Sharangovich scored the go-ahead goal and capped a run of three Devils goals in the first 9:34 of the third as the Devils went ahead 4-3.

Shortly after that, Lightning center Brayden Point was awarded a penalty shot after he was tripped from behind on a breakaway. Point slid into the boards hard and was in obvious pain but remained on the ice. He made a move that had Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood beat, but pinged his shot harmlessly off the crossbar.

P.K. Subban’s stretch pass from his own goal line sprung forward Jimmy Vesey on a breakaway, and Vesey beat Andrei Vasilevskiy top shelf 5:39 into the third to tie.

That goal came after the Lightning were denied on a perfectly executed 2-on-0 breakaway as Blackwood came up with a remarkable glove save on a shot by Alex Killorn.

The Devils cut the lead to one goal 72 seconds into the third on a fantastic move by rookie Dawson Mercer, who drew Vasilevskiy out of the crease, faked a wraparound and tucked the puck inside the post. Tomas Tatar’s empty-netter with 1:16 left provided the final margin.

Saturday marked the first time Vasilevskiy allowed more than three goals since his second start of the season.

The Lightning initially took control of the game with a 2-1 lead in the first period when Pat Maroon gave Tampa Bay a power-play goal for four consecutive games.

Maroon, who recently rejoined the team’s second power-play unit, scored with 1:45 left in the first, cleaning up a loose puck in front of the net following Ross Colton’s one-timer on net from the right circle.

The Lightning took a two-goal lead thanks to Victor Hedman 6:17 into the second. He was set up by rookie Boris Katchouk’s heady cross-ice seam pass. Hedman skated to the left dot and rifled a shot past Blackwood. He was assisted by Jan Rutta.

The stay-at-home defenseman, not known for his offensive game, scored the Lightning’s first goal. Rutta took advantage of traffic in front of the net with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that Blackwood didn’t see well through two Devils players screened in front of him with 5:49 into the period.

Rutta had no goals in 35 regular-season games last season (he had two in the postseason), but now has two goals in his last six games.

Vasilevskiy wasn’t tested much early as the Lightning dominated zone time in the first period. New Jersey had 18 second-period shot attempts, and Vasilevskiy made 15 saves in the period.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctpFI_0d2zlVKs00

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs defense brings the passion, pass rush and a couple of picks

TAMPA — On a mild Monday night, before an audience of 65,643, the Bucs defense realized just how rigid and relentless it can be when tangibles and intangibles converge. A crowd, confidence, even a long-lost cornerback. For the first time in November, all came together to leave the Giants overwhelmed and a fan base overjoyed.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Brayden Point out 4-6 weeks with upper-body injury

TAMPA — The Lightning received some bad news Tuesday afternoon. Top-line, shutdown center Brayden Point will miss the next four to six weeks with an upper-body injury, putting his return at mid to late December. Point was scratched from Sunday’s 5-4 shootout win against the Wild. On Saturday, the forward...
NHL
yoursun.com

Stamkos, Point lead Lightning past Flyers in shootout

PHILADELPHIA — Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each scored in the shootout and regulation to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Mathieu Joseph also scored in regulation for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, who have won seven of...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
Ottawa Herald

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (4-11-1) Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Kraken odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Avalanche ride a three-game win streak into...
NHL
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Atlantic-leading Panthers

The Lightning and Panthers meet for the second time this season on Saturday night at Amalie Arena. When: Saturday, November 13 - 7 p.m. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App, ESPN+. Projected Lineup. Forwards.
NHL
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins: 3 Options to Replace Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins have encountered an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. There’s been lots of chatter about the injury bug and COVID-19’s ugly face, but there have also been a few players who have not performed to expectations. One, in particular, is backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, and it may be time for Penguins management to find a replacement.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yegor Sharangovich
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Person
Jimmy Vesey
Person
Jan Rutta
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
milehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche escape Vancouver with a 4-2 victory

After another extended break filled with terrible injury updates the Colorado Avalanche headed to the Pacific Northwest in hopes of keeping their recent momentum alive against the hapless Vancouver Canucks. After a quick start the Avalanche took half of the game off before finding enough firepower to get the job done and seal a 4-2 victory.
NHL
chatsports.com

Recap: Panthers with tough loss to the Devils

For the second time in two nights, the Florida Panthers lost a game during regulation. It wasn’t the best effort, either, as the New Jersey Devils defeated them by a 7-4 final score. Let’s a take a dive into it. The game actually started off well for the Panthers, as...
NHL
localsyr.com

Islanders sink Crunch on two third-period goals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch were first on the board, but the Bridgeport Islanders had a third period surge to take a 3-1 win tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 5-4-1-0 on the season and wraps up the team’s three-game...
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#The Devils
The Hockey Writers

Massive Third Period Leads 67’s Over Bulldogs

On Saturday afternoon, the Ottawa 67’s traveled from their weekend outpost in Oshawa to Hamilton to take on the Bulldogs in an Ontario Hockey League clash. It was a back-and-forth game that was up for grabs either way, right until the very end, but it was the 67’s edging out a 6-3 win and reclaiming first place in the Eastern Conference standings. Here’s what you need to know.
NHL
NHL

Third-Period Mistakes Cost Bruins Against Edmonton

BOSTON - The Bruins were in good shape entering the third period on Thursday night. They held a one-goal lead and had kept the best player on the planet in check, which is all relative these days when you're dealing with Connor McDavid. But once the final frame began, Boston's...
NHL
NHL

Flurry of Second-Period Panthers Goals Sinks Devils | GAME STORY

Devils Post-Game Player Interviews: Zetterlund | Hischier. The Devils travel up the state to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The game can be seen on MSG+ and heard on the Devils Hockey Network, with NewJerseyDevils.com's Chris Wescott on play-by-play and Sam Kasan as the color analyst. Puck drop is 4:08 p.m. ET.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Change Troubling Third Period Trend

The Boston Bruins normally have owned the third period in previous seasons, but this year’s iteration of the Black and Gold has struggled in the game’s final 20 final minutes. Headed into Saturday afternoon’s matinee against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center, the Bruins had been outscored by a 16-7 margin in the third period and were blown off the ice giving up three unanswered goals in a winnable home game against the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
snntv.com

Vasilevskiy leads Lightning to victory against Philadelphia

TAMPA (SNN-TV) - Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a tiebreaking goal and a fight, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Monday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Mathieu Joseph, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. The defending Stanley Cup champions are...
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings blows two-goal lead, begin road trip with 5-3 loss at Columbus

The Detroit Red Wings began their second extended road trip with disappointment. Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen provided an early lead, but the Blue Jackets flattened two deficits Monday at Nationwide Arena to hand the Wings a 5-3 loss, overshadowing rookie Lucas Raymond’s fourth multi-point game of the season. Dylan...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
49K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy