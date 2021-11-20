ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Clever Ideas That Will Completely Transform Your Dining Room

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago

Here are innovative ways to use decoration, lighting,...

irving.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

48 Outdoor Christmas Decoration Ideas That'll Spruce Up Your Yard

The smell of freshly baked cookies for Santa brings a feeling of coziness and quality family time, and Sara McDaniel brought that look to her small porch. The Mrs. Claus Bake Shop sign and the matching Christmas patterned pillows are enough to spruce up this porch, but simple and a holiday-inspired table centerpiece add to the cozy Christmas look.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Rugs on Amazon to Bring More Style to Your Space

Interior design enthusiasts know just how important a rug is for a design scheme. Whether you go for faux fur options to make a room feel more glam or a low-pile patterned style, rugs have a special way of pulling any room together. You can use a rug to define a dining room area, add warmth to a living room or outfit a high-traffic space like a hallway or mudroom. Their design possibilities are truly undeniable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Living Space#Furniture
yankodesign.com

Furniture Designs that transform + function as clever space savers for modern homes!

Finding a spacious apartment in our urban cities is a rarity! And if you’ve managed to scrounge one up, then you’re an exception and a very lucky one that is! Because let’s be honest, our modern apartments can be pretty cramped. Space constraint is a major issue, and we often find ourselves squeezing through our own belongings. It’s the ultimate test of our maneuvering skills. However, transforming furniture designs are an ingenious solution to this issue of space restraints. And, we’ve curated a collection of super functional and space-saving furniture designs that promise to not only transform themselves but your living space as well! From robotic furniture that transforms from a bed to a home office desk to a work desk that can transform into a lounger – these innovative furniture designs promise to be the best investments of 2021!
INTERIOR DESIGN
rismedia.com

Carpeting or Hardwood Floors? Which to Choose for Your Home

Deciding between carpeting or hardwood flooring? Each has advantages and disadvantages. Carpet can make a house feel warm, and it’s available in a wide range of colors and piles, or heights. Hardwood is popular because of its attractive appearance and the way it can work with practically any types of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
hometownfocus.us

Budget-friendly ideas for renovating your dining room

If the kitchen is the heart of the home, then the dining room may be akin to one of its arteries. The mood created in the kitchen spreads to the dining space where family and friends gather to eat and enjoy one another’s company. Dining rooms can get lost in...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
BobVila

The Best Rugs for Dining Rooms of 2021

A well-chosen rug can elevate a dining area and pull various decor items and furniture together for a more cohesive look. Rugs can be a gorgeous focal point in any dining space, and the best rugs for dining rooms can also dampen noise and protect flooring from possible dents and scratches caused by moving heavy tables and chairs. They also provide a soft spot underfoot for when you’re enjoying breakfast or hosting a dinner party.
INTERIOR DESIGN
atomic-ranch.com

7 Essential Furnishings for a Formal Fall Dining Room

The season of entertaining is upon us—Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve. And while showcasing your whole house through standing-room-only cocktail parties is always a great way to go, sometimes, you just want an intimate and semi-formal dinner with close friends and family. When it’s time to sit around the table, you’ll want a true mid mod dining room. So get started revamping your mid century dining space with these 7 furniture picks!
INTERIOR DESIGN
royalexaminer.com

A guide to choosing dining room furniture

Do you want to redecorate your dining room? If so, here are some things to keep in mind when you shop for new furniture. Determine whether the space will be used for something other than eating such as working from home or doing homework. You should also take into account the size of the room and how many people you want to be able to fit around the table. If you like to entertain but your dining room is small, think about getting a drop-leaf or extendable table.
INTERIOR DESIGN
rofiqnas

Multifunctional Decoration Ideas For A Cozy Living Room Interior

The living room is an important place for you to have in the interior of your home or apartment. By having a living room, you can have a comfortable and pleasant place for all your togetherness activities. In addition, you can also use your living room to relax, gather and share stories with those closest to you. This makes the living room a vital part of a house both indoors and outdoors.
sflcn.com

Quality Dining Room Sets for Less

The dining room is usually the central hub of the home. It’s a shared space where most group activities take place. It’s much different than other shared spaces because it’s the one place everyone understands mobile devices are not allowed. Interacting with the people around you is just as important as the meal everyone sits down to have.
CELL PHONES
impressiveinteriordesign.com

8 Tips And Ideas To Create A Cohesive Look On Your Living Room

What variables add to a living room’s attractiveness and cohesion? Many interior design practitioners and experts believe that there are a variety of factors at play to avoid unintentionally turning a certain living space into a stuffy and messy area. Consider the following living room design tips and ideas if...
INTERIOR DESIGN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

7 Elegant Decorating Ideas for Dining Rooms

As you decorate your home, you may find yourself prioritizing some rooms over others. For example, your family room, living room and kitchen, for example, may take time, focus, and budget away from other rooms. If you’re like many homeowners, you may find your dining room taking a back seat to the spaces that see more day-to-day use.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Popular Mechanics

The 8 Best Pool Tables to Complete Your Game Room

Billiards has been played in homes and pool halls for centuries. This beloved game brings together families and friends, and gives everyone—including kids—a chance to enjoy camaraderie and fun. So, whether you’re in the market for a full-sized pool table or one small enough to fit on a tabletop, one of these highly rated options is sure to be perfect for your game room.
LIFESTYLE
makeuseof.com

10 Stunning DIY Clock Ideas That Will Transform Your Home or Office Space Instantly

A clock can be both decorative and functional. But decorative clocks can leave quite the dent in your home or office improvement budget. Luckily, you don't have to splurge on one because, with a bit of creativity, you can turn almost anything from a ping-pong ball to wood into a clock. Check out these ten stunning DIY clock ideas that will transform your home or office space instantly.
HOME & GARDEN
stlmag.com

Dining rooms that inspire holiday entertaining

As families and friends gather for the holiday, dining rooms across the country will soon take their turn as lively centers of the home, animated by conversation and brimming with traditional Thanksgiving dishes. In honor of the occasion, we looked back on past issues of Design STL for ideas on how to dine in style. From minimalist and modern, to colorful and cozy, the following rooms are ideal places to enjoy a meal in good company.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy