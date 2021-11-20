ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Want To Play Golf On Your Vacation? Here Are Some Packing Tips

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago

Packing for a vacation with golf in mind can be...

irving.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
The Independent

Kipp Popert determined cerebral palsy will not stop his professional golf dream

As he lay in bed recovering from numerous operations during his childhood, Kipp Popert used to play out top amateur golf tournaments in his head.The operations were necessary to make day-to-day life a little easier after Popert was diagnosed with a form of cerebral palsy called spastic diplegia, which impairs the muscular movement in his legs.But picturing himself playing in some of the game’s biggest events is no longer necessary after a season which saw Popert top the world rankings for golfers with a disability and set his sights on a career in the professional game.A final round of 66...
GOLF
KESQ News Channel 3

PGA WEST’s Bryan Lebedevitch named Top 100 teachers in America by GOLF Magazine

PGA West announced today that its Golf Academy lead instructor, Bryan Lebedevitch, was named one of the top 100 Teachers in America by Golf Magazine. The list is released every two years and is based on evaluations from an independent committee of golf instructors across the United States, according to officials. "I'm humbled and honored The post PGA WEST’s Bryan Lebedevitch named Top 100 teachers in America by GOLF Magazine appeared first on KESQ.
GOLF
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy