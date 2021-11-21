ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gulf research program awards Lauren Fuess early-career research fellowship

smcorridornews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN MARCOS – Lauren Fuess, an assistant professor in the Department of Biology at Texas State University, is one of eight researchers nationally selected for the Gulf Research Program’s Environmental Protection and Stewardship track of the 2021 Early-Career Research Fellowship (ECRF) from the Gulf Research Program (GRP) of the National Academies...

smcorridornews.com

Comments / 0

Related
claremont-courier.com

Biotech leader honored in 2021 Nature Research Awards

Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) associate professor Kiana Aran and co-founder and chief scientific officer of Cardea Bio was recently announced as the winner of the 2021 Nature Research Awards for Inspiring Women in Science in the Scientific Achievement category. The goal of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of women in STEM careers around the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
umass.edu

Solano Receives American Society of Landscape Architects Professional Award of Excellence in Research

Samantha Solano, assistant professor of landscape architecture, was recently awarded the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) Professional Award of Excellence in Research for The Visualizing Equity in Landscape Architecture (VELA) Project, the first visual database to compare gender representation over time and location in the field of landscape architecture.
ENTERTAINMENT
Worcester Business Journal

WPI professor awarded $1.4M for muscle research

Sam Walcott, a researcher at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, received a $1.4-million grant for developing a model for creation of better prosthetic devices. Granted by the National Institute of Health, the funding will support the development of a model to predict the amount of chemical energy muscles need to contract, according to a Tuesday press release from the college.
WORCESTER, MA
msudenver.edu

Office of Sponsored Research and Programs

ALERT for National Science Foundation (NSF) Principal Investigators. On October 4th the National Science Foundation (NSF) issued a new Proposal and Award Policies and Procedures Guide. The new guidelines contain significant changes to the disclosure requirements for BioSketches, Current and Pending Support, and Research Performance Progress Reports (RPPR). All NSF current and potential future Principal Investigators should review and be aware of the new disclosure requirements. Information is available here.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
San Marcos, TX
EurekAlert

Salk Institute awards Medal for Research Excellence to neurobiologist and geneticist Cori Bargmann

LA JOLLA—(November 12, 2021) The Salk Institute has awarded neurobiologist and geneticist Cori Bargmann its prestigious Medal for Research Excellence, which recognizes a scientist who has made significant contributions in the area of basic scientific research. Bargmann, who leads the science program at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) and is the Torsten N. Wiesel Professor at The Rockefeller University, received her award on November 11, 2021.
CANCER
The Southern

SIU researchers win $125K XPRIZE award

A team of two Southern Illinois University Carbondale graduate students and a faculty member are among only 23 teams in the world to win the XPRIZE Carbon Removal challenge funded by Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation, officials announced today. Jennifer Pierce, Tia Zimmerman, and Scott Hamilton-Brehm, assistant professor of...
CARBONDALE, IL
Pitt News

Pitt physicists win prestigious research awards

Two Pitt physicists — Vittorio Paolone and Andrew Mugler — recently received prestigious awards from the American Physics Society. Paolone, a physics professor, and his team received the W.K.H. Panofsky Prize, which recognizes achievements in experimental particle physics. The prize is presented annually and consists of $10,000, an allowance for traveling expenses to receive the award and a certificate citing the recipient’s contributions.
CHEMISTRY
Cornell University

Cornell graduate award to accelerate niche research in global development

A new graduate award will empower Cornell graduate students in global development to pursue innovative thinking in their studies and careers. The Ronny Adhikarya Niche Award (RANA) provides $10,000 in funding to either a doctoral or master of professional studies (MPS) student in the Department of Global Development. The competitive prize will be given to a student interested in studying and solving important contemporary problems or futuristic societal challenges not currently being considered or significantly addressed by others.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#The Department Of Biology#Texas State University#Ecrf#Grp#Medicine#The Ecrf Fellows#Unteste
okstate.edu

Haggard wins USDA Early Career Excellence in Teaching award

Media Contact: Samantha Siler | Communications and Marketing Manager | 405-744-2977 | samantha.siler@okstate.edu. The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) recognized Oklahoma State Ferguson College of Agriculture professor Beatrix Haggard with the 2021 National USDA Early Career Award for Excellence in Teaching. Haggard knew she wanted to teach from...
STILLWATER, OK
wisc.edu

Betül Kaçar receives Stanley Miller Early Career Award from ISSOL

Betül Kaçar, assistant professor in the Department of Bacteriology, was recently selected to receive a Stanley Miller Early Career Award from the International Society of the Study of the Origin of Life (ISSOL). This award recognizes promising young scientists for outstanding contributions to origins of life research, particularly those engaged...
SCIENCE
uni.edu

Mary Ann Bolton Undergraduate Research Award

Donated by the class of 1970, the Mary Ann Bolton Undergraduate Research Award recognizes and celebrates students who have completed undergraduate research. Those who have conducted research using library materials and worked with a UNI faculty member or mentor can qualify. Full-time students from any major must have completed a credit-bearing course or faculty-mentored project. Projects must also be original work completed no earlier than spring of 2021. The application includes a personal essay of 800-1200 words, a version of the research, a letter of support from a faculty member, and a copy of all project requirements. Each student will only be eligible to win one award and previous applicants are welcome to apply as well. Three winners will be chosen, first place gets $1,200 and two runners-up will each receive $800. Applications will be due by Wednesday, April 13, 2022, so apply online today on the Mary Ann Bolton award website.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
coastreportonline.com

STEM Club hosting workshop for Project Raise research program

The STEM Club at Orange Coast College will be hosting an informational workshop Friday to prepare students to apply for Project RAISE, a summer research program at California State University, Fullerton. This internship will be for eight weeks during this upcoming summer. The workshop will be from 1-2 p.m., and any STEM majors are welcome to attend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
ecomagazine.com

Ocean Career: Laboratory and Research Technician at VIMS

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) is seeking a Laboratory and Research Technician. Biological Sciences at VIMS located in Gloucester Point, VA provides technical assistance to further the VIMS objectives of research, advisory services, and education in the field of marine science. Biological Sciences invites qualified applicants to apply...
GLOUCESTER POINT, VA
bizmagsb.com

LSUS Psychology Department earns awards, presents research projects at 2021 LSPA

LSU Shreveport faculty and students participated in the 2021 Louisiana School Psychological Association (LSPA) Annual Conference in early November. With the highest turnout of five faculty and 16 current students in attendance, they presented seven research projects and two groups earned awards. The conference’s Technology and School Psychology theme kicked...
EDUCATION
michiganchronicle.com

American Cancer Society, HBCUs Share Diversity in Cancer Research Program

These grants are designed to build capacity and enhance the competitiveness of faculty at MSIs when applying for nationally competitive grant support and aid in faculty development and retention. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA) The American Cancer Society (ACS), along with four historically black medical schools including Charles Drew Medical School,...
CANCER
msstate.edu

Burch earns top research award for new faculty

A Mississippi State engineering faculty member has been recognized as one of the top young researchers in the southeast by the American Society for Engineering Education. Reuben Burch, an associate professor of industrial and systems engineering, recently earned the 2021 New Faculty Researcher Award from the Southeast Section of ASEE. The highly competitive award honors a faculty member who has fewer than six years of teaching or research experience but who has demonstrated excellence in both areas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
msu.edu

FRIB graduate students selected for DOE-SC research program

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science selected three Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, or FRIB, graduate students at Michigan State University for the Office of Science Graduate Student Research program’s 2021 Solicitation 1 cycle. Through training and access to facilities and resources at DOE national laboratories, SCGSR prepares graduate students to enter jobs of critical importance to the DOE mission.
MICHIGAN STATE
neurology.org

Influence of Research Continuity on Physician-Scientists’ Career Success

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Methods To explore the effect of maintaining continuity in research, 108 neurology residency graduates (2000–2010)...
SCIENCE
casinobeats.com

GambleAware awards £250,000 grant to fund gambling harms research

GambleAware has secured a £250,000 grant to build evidence of the lived experiences of women in relation to gambling and gambling harms, both as gamblers and/or as affected others. The funding was awarded through a competitive process to a team led by Kelsey Beninger, director at IFF Social Research Agency,...
GAMBLING
ncf.edu

Tampa Bay Estuary Program grant funds shark research at New College

The Tampa Bay Estuary Program (TBEP) and Restore America’s Estuaries (RAE) have awarded a $165,111 grant to New College to fund shark research conducted by Jayne Gardiner, Ph.D.—an associate professor of biology and the director of the Pritzker Marine Biology Research Center. The “Status and Trends of Sharks in Tampa...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy