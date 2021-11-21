ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Bulldogs Look Ahead to Morehead State and a Big Roadtrip as Season Rolls Forward

By Tanner Marlar
 4 days ago

Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland met with reporters on Friday to discuss the team’s upcoming matchup with Morehead State, the Bulldogs’ upcoming schedule and just how hard it is to win games in division one basketball.

Along with the women’s team, the men’s squad remains undefeated on the young season, and although it’s early, Howland knows just how big of an accomplishment that is.

“You see it every year this time of year. You see it multiple times. I go back to thinking about Virginia losing at home to Navy. That was a big upset. Obviously, George Mason beat someone really good (Maryland) … you see a lot of games that are upsets early in the season, and we don’t want to be one of those.”

It’s safe to say that coach Howland, at least, is not taking Morehead State lightly, mentioning that they’ve surrounded a really talented big man with some phenomenal shooters.

Luckily, MSU has had their fair share of success from behind the three point line as well so far this season, shooting sixty and fifty percent from behind the arc in their last two games. That level of productivity cannot be realistically expected throughout the rest of the season of course, but so far, MSU has shown that they have significant shooting skill across the whole team.

Another point of contingency this season so far has been that of the veteran transfer guard Rocket Watts, who made his Bulldog debut in Mississippi State’s previous victory over the Detroit-Mercy Titans. Howland said that as Watts’ time in practice increases, his minutes will more than likely increase as well. He noted Watts’ two turnovers in the previous game, both charge calls, and attributed them to simply jump stopping.

“I know they jump stop at Michigan State. That’s not a new thing for him. Tom Izzo’s teams jump stop,” said Howland on Friday.

After their matchup with Morehead State on Sunday, the Bulldogs will begin a tough road stint in the Bahamas, where they’ll have two games in three days before returning to the States. MSU’s Sunday matchup tips off at 2 p.m. and will air on SEC Network plus.

