Bryce Young Expands Heisman Resume, Breaks 'Bama Single-Game Passing Record

The Alabama star shattered a 52-year-old school record.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bryce Young managed to do something that Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and countless quarterback greats before them couldn't—break Alabama's single-game passing yards record.

The sophomore threw for 559 passing yards and five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 42–35 victory over Arkansas. Per ESPN , he snapped the previous record set in 1969 when he connected with wide receiver Slade Bolden for a 27-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

Scott Hunter was the previous record holder when he threw for 484 yards against Auburn in the '69 season.

This is Young's first season as a starter, serving as Jones's backup during the 2020 campaign. He has had thrown for 3,584 yards, 38 touchdowns and three interceptions, further thrusting his name into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, head over to Bama Central .