College Sports

UTSA Remains Undefeated on Game-Winning Play After Fumbled Snap, Tipped Pass

By Joseph Salvador
 4 days ago

A fumbled snap and a tipped pass wouldn't deny the Roadrunners.

UTSA kept its undefeated season alive on Saturday after a broken play somehow ended up in six points for the win.

The Roadrunners were down 31–27 with seven seconds left in the game against UAB, and had the ball at the one-yard line. The play started off with disaster when quarterback Frank Harris fumbled the snap, but he quickly recovered.

Harris rolled to his left as soon as he recovered the ball and threw a jump-pass to the end zone but the ball was tipped. Despite the comical sequence, the ball somehow ended up in the hands of tight end Oscar Cardenas for the touchdown and game-winning score.

No. 22 UTSA now improves to 11–0 on the season with UAB left heartbroken at the Alamodome. The pride of Conference USA will have its regular season finale next Saturday at 1 p.m. ET when it's hosted by North Texas. The program has never finished a season with an unblemished record.

