ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Young sets record, No. 2 Bama tops No. 21 Arkansas 42-35

By JOHN ZENOR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RwYL_0d2zjzpo00
1 of 10

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for more yards than any Alabama quarterback ever had in a game.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide needed that kind of performance — and every timely deep ball to Jameson Williams, too.

Young passed for a school-record 559 yards and five touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama clinched a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game with a 42-35 victory Saturday over No. 21 Arkansas.

The Tide (10-1, 7-1, No. 2 CFP) won its 15th consecutive game against the Razorbacks (7-4, 3-4), thanks largely to the Young-to-Williams deep connection that continues to be the ultimate offensive bailout.

Alabama set up a date with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta on Dec. 4 after a visit to rival Auburn.

“We left a lot of points on the board where we could have put the game away,” Tide coach Nick Saban said. “And defensively, we gave up a couple of big plays but the big thing was they were like 10 of 19 on third and fourth down so when we had opportunities to get off the field we didn’t get off the field.”

This one wasn’t settled until Arkansas’s onside kick went out of bounds with 1:02 left.

The Razorbacks had stayed alive with Raheim Sanders’ 17-yard touchdown catch from K.J. Jefferson, but took nearly five minutes to get there.

Young completed 31 of 40 passes to keep himself squarely in the Heisman Trophy conversation, hitting Williams for a perfect strike for a 79-yarder in double coverage and flipping the ball to Christian Leary for another touchdown when he appeared set to run.

It was the second-most passing yards in SEC history, behind Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello, who threw for 623 yards against LSU last season.

Williams caught eight passes for 190 yards with touchdowns of 79, 32 and 40 yards.

“When you have a dynamic playmaker like that you just have to put the ball in the air and let him run under it,” Young said.

John Metchie also gained 173 yards on 10 catches with a touchdown. Alabama’s Brian Robinson ran for 122 yards on 27 carries.

The clincher was Young’s 40-yarder to Williams in the end zone on third and 10. It was reviewed to see if Williams had possession as he came down, and replay officials upheld the call to the relief of the Bryant-Denny stadium crowd.

That left Jefferson and Arkansas needing two scores in the final 5:39, but they could only deliver one.

Jefferson completed 22 of 30 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Much of that damage was done by Treylon Burks, whose eight catches went for 179 yards and a pair of scores.

“We felt like we had a great chance to win the game and obviously we did,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “We just didn’t get enough or didn’t get a stop. We certainly didn’t play a perfect game.”

It gave Alabama double-digit wins for the 14th consecutive season, matching Florida State’s FBS record set from 1987-2000.

Young shattered the school mark of 484 passing yards set by Scott Hunter against Auburn in 1969, surpassing it with 11 minutes to play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas has come a long way since getting dominated in the last five meetings with Alabama by an average of 34.4 points. Jefferson delivered a big game but the defense had no answer for Young & Co. A fake field goal also went for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

“We matched the physicality of what Alabama’s known for,” Pittman said. “I just told (the players) the days of getting our teeth kicked in are over. I think we proved that at least for this week.”

Alabama continues to look more beatable than last year’s national championship team. Sure, the Tide racked up 671 yards but they also allowed 468. Alabama also lost a fumble at the goal line in the fourth and gave up a sack to move out of late field goal range.

POLL IMPLICATION

Alabama would seem likely to hold firm at No. 2 in the AP poll and College Football Rankings. The Razorbacks are good bets to fall back out of the Top 25 after a one-week return.

FIELD GOAL FAKE

The Razorbacks pulled to within 34-28 early in the fourth quarter with a fake field goal. Holder Reid Bauer’s jump pass to tight end Blake Kern went for a 32-yard touchdown after two false start penalties appeared to stymie the drive.

“We were trying to cover the guy and we ran into the official,” Saban said. “They had run a fake field goal against LSU last week so we actually worked against it and called the defense we wanted to play against it.”

ANDERSON’S GAME

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had 11 tackles, a sack and two quarterback hurries. Anderson came in leading the nation in sacks and tackles for loss.

Arkansas: Closes the regular season Friday against Missouri.

Alabama: At in-state rival Auburn for the Iron Bowl.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 4

Related
247Sports

Alabama 42, Arkansas 35: Five Questions 'Answered'

No. 21 Arkansas took No. 2 Alabama to the wire Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but the Razorbacks fell one score short in the end, 42-35. With the loss, the Hogs fall to 7-4 overall and 3-4 in SEC play. The Crimson Tide improve to 10-1 (6-1 SEC) and clinch the SEC West title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Alabama beats Arkansas, 42-35

No. 2 Alabama beat No. 21 Arkansas, 42-35, on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (Ala.). The Razorbacks (7-4, 3-4) tried an onside kick with 1:02 left to play but came up unsuccessful. The Hogs received another solid performance from quarterback KJ Jefferson, who completed 22 of 30 passes...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

Alabama 42, Arkansas 35: Inside the Numbers & Injury Report

No. 21 Arkansas gave No. 2 Alabama all it wanted in Tuscaloosa Saturday, but in the end the Razorbacks fell to the Crimson Tide, 42-35. The Hogs drop to 7-4 overall and 3-4 in SEC play with the loss. The Razorbacks battled out of the gates, forcing a turnover on...
ARKANSAS STATE
rolltide.com

No. 2/2/2 Alabama Football Tops Arkansas, 42-35, on Senior Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 2/2/2 University of Alabama football team racked up 671 yards of total offense to outlast the No. 21/21/22 Arkansas Razorbacks, 42-35, on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Bryce Young accounted for 559 passing yards, setting the single-game school record while becoming the first player in Crimson Tide history to reach the 500-yard passing milestone.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
Sporting News

Florida's 6 best coaching candidates to replace Dan Mullen, from Bill O'Brien to Lane Kiffin

Florida fired coach Dan Mullen on Sunday as the Gators' disappointing 2021 season nears its end. ESPN first reported the move on the heels of a 24-23 loss to Missouri on Saturday, Mullen's fifth straight loss to a Power 5 opponent. Florida is 5-6 and will need to beat rival Florida State in Week 13 in order to salvage bowl eligibility. A loss to FSU would mark the Gators' first bowl miss since 2017.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Sam Pittman
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Bama#College Football#American Football#Ap#Auburn#Heisman Trophy#Christian#Sec#Lsu
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
247Sports

What is Dan Mullen's buyout, contract situation with Florida Gators

Florida coach Dan Mullen is on the hot seat this seat following the Gators' 4-4 start entering Saturday's game at South Carolina and his buyout is outside the top 25 nationally. Mullen's buyout is $12 million this season, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC. Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thechronicle-news.com

Hunter found dead near Branson ID’d as former Alabama football player

A hunter who went missing northwest of Branson, Colorado on Halloween — and was later found dead — has been identified as 26-year-old Grant Hill, a former Alabama football offensive lineman. At the time of his death, Hill was employed as an intern at Madison Behavior Therapy in Huntsville, Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy