Syracuse women’s basketball falls to South Florida at Battle 4 Atlantis (full coverage)

Buffalo will have a short week of prep before the team heads to New Orleans on Wednesday for a Thanksgiving night matchup against the Saints. While this game doesn’t necessarily have playoff implications, it is important for both teams if they want to keep their playoff chances alive. The Bills are second in the AFC East (6-4) and the Saints are second in the NFC South (5-5). Both teams have won just two of the last five games and the Saints are currently riding a three-game losing streak. Buffalo and New Orleans also rank seventh in the conference standings, which means if the playoffs started today, they would be the last two teams in.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO