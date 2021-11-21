Syracuse women’s basketball falls to South Florida at Battle 4 Atlantis (full coverage)
Syracuse (2-2) lost to No. 23 South Florida (3-1), 77-53, in the first game of the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis on Saturday afternoon. Christianna Carr led all scorers with 14 points while Eboni Walker had a team-best seven rebounds.
- SU’s lack of aggressive play, transition scoring leads to 77-53 loss to USF (DailyOrange.com)
- Syraccuse women’s basketball falls to No. 23 South Florida at Battle 4 Atlantis (Syracuse.com)
- Orange Fall to #23 USF at Battle 4 Atlantis (Cuse.com)
