Florida State

Syracuse women’s basketball falls to South Florida at Battle 4 Atlantis (full coverage)

 4 days ago
Syracuse (2-2) lost to No. 23 South Florida (3-1), 77-53, in the first game of the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis on Saturday afternoon. Christianna Carr led all scorers with 14 points while Eboni Walker had a team-best seven rebounds.

GAME RECAP LINKS:

  • SU’s lack of aggressive play, transition scoring leads to 77-53 loss to USF (DailyOrange.com)
  • Syraccuse women’s basketball falls to No. 23 South Florida at Battle 4 Atlantis (Syracuse.com)
  • Orange Fall to #23 USF at Battle 4 Atlantis (Cuse.com)

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

MEDIA:

ORANGE GAME DAY: Syracuse faces VCU at Battle 4 Atlantis (preview, media & info)

Syracuse (2-1) opens its slate at the Battle 4 Atlantis against VCU (2-2) in the first of three games at Imperial Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Syracuse suffered its first loss of the season to Colgate this past Saturday. The score that ended a 54-game Syracuse winning streak, was 100-85. The Orange opened strong, but ultimately could not control the Raiders from three-point range and were outrebounded.
SYRACUSE, NY
KENNY’S 2 PENNIES: The Weekend of Shame (podcast)

It was a stale effort across the board for local teams over the weekend. Kenny Haas talks about the Bills mistake filled game against the Colts, the Syracuse football team stuck in neutral with a big game against Pittsburgh on deck, and the basketball team falling to Colgate. Kenny wraps up the show with good luck wishes to local high school basketball teams as the season begins over Thanksgiving weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
Two Hobart football players earn weekly awards

Hobart College earned two of the Liberty League’s four weekly football awards. Free safety Blake Hansen was named the Special Teams Performer of the Week and linebacker Bryan Aguilar was recognized as the Defensive Performer of the Week. Hobart won the ECAC Asa S. Bushnell Bowl 21-3 at Westminster College...
HOBART, NY
CRASH COURSE #377: Wurth, Cheesy, Stringer & Smith (podcast)

A whirlwind two weeks has brought us here. We will catch up with Cheesy and Mike Wurth of TBL. Wurth made the final shot to help TBL win the National Bracket at Blizzard Bash. We will catch up with Stringer, who had his hands full in helping Team AzzKikr win the Blizzard Bash Limited Weld Bracket. We also catch up with Casey Smith of Smith Metal Works, who helps inject some welcome good news into the community while looking ahead to 2022.
SPORTS
Sean Tucker on return to Syracuse next year: ‘I believe a lot I’m going to be here’

Syracuse football running back Sean Tucker has established himself as one of the nation’s top players this fall. The second-year standout from Baltimore set the program’s single-season rushing record at No. 25 North Carolina State on Saturday, breaking a mark held by Joe Morris for 42 years. Earlier in the season, Tucker reeled off seven consecutive 100-yard performances — including a 200-yarder against Boston College — good for another SU record.
SYRACUSE, NY
BILLS GAME WEEK: Buffalo looks to get back in win column vs. Saints Thanksgiving Night (preview, media & info)

Buffalo will have a short week of prep before the team heads to New Orleans on Wednesday for a Thanksgiving night matchup against the Saints. While this game doesn’t necessarily have playoff implications, it is important for both teams if they want to keep their playoff chances alive. The Bills are second in the AFC East (6-4) and the Saints are second in the NFC South (5-5). Both teams have won just two of the last five games and the Saints are currently riding a three-game losing streak. Buffalo and New Orleans also rank seventh in the conference standings, which means if the playoffs started today, they would be the last two teams in.
NFL
