KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s the day after Thanksgiving so you know what that means – Christmas! Knoxville is starting the Christmas celebration with a bang! Watch the lighting of the 42-foot Christmas tree in downtown Knoxville in the Krutch Park Extension and then head on over to Market Square for the Holiday Ho Ho Hoedown. This event is free, and the activities begin at 5:15 p.m. and will last until 9:00 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO