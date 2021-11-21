Nintendo Minute Enjoy A Cozy Fall Day In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Walking along the sandy shores of my island has never been quite as immersive as this. From a first-person perspective, I'm able to move along pathways I put down months ago and marvel at the shiny texture of a seashell stool that has decorated the beachfront for as long as I can remember. Suddenly, I'm seeing everything in a new light and I have a renewed appreciation for this virtual place I've come to know so well. Then, as I make back through an archway I crafted to a nearby flowerbed, I encounter Hamphrey, my dear hamster villager. There's absolutely no stopping the inevitable photoshoot now. I spend a lot of time getting the perfect close up shot and setting up selfies with my long-time pal, and I have a blast doing it.

