Yellowstone icon Kevin Costner wants to know what fans thought of Season 4’s riveting premiere, and the responses are pouring in. As Kevin Costner himself once said, he’s been “playing the cowboy” for a long, long time. Isn’t that the goal after you’ve found your calling? The Hollywood legend certainly has, and his John Dutton is simply the latest in a long line of iconic performances. Costner anchors Yellowstone with a timeless gravitas that (arguably) no one else could. Which is exactly why fans – and even a few castmates – are so quick to respond when he asks for thoughts on the return of cable’s #1 drama.

