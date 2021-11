Following several leaks and rumors, Warner Bros has finally officially revealed their Smash Bros style crossover fighter Multiversus. The news was shared in an official first look trailer, which confirms many of the rumors and leaks that we’ve seen, including the extremely varied roster, free-to-play format, and a leaning towards co-op in battles. Unfortunately, it seems that the game is currently not planned to come to Switch, as it is missing from the list of platforms displayed at the end of the video.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO