We’re starting to get a better and better sense of what’s ahead on SEAL Team season 5 episode 8, which is slated to stream on Paramount+ this Sunday. So what is at the core of this one? Danger for all of Bravo Team. We’ve noted already that Trent could be in a great deal of peril after an op gone terribly wrong, and he may not be the only one. This episode will feature the team scrambling to learn how a routine plan went sideways out in the field, and based on the synopsis below, Clay is going to be one of the people leading the charge:

