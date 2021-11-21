ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Police ID woman whose leg was found by Florida fishermen; death ruled a homicide

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Police in Tampa, Florida, have released the identity of the person whose remains were found in McKay Bay last week.

Police said the remains belong to Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Public records show the victim’s most recent known address was in Lutz, Florida.

Crone-Overholts’ remains were first discovered near the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge in McKay Bay on Nov. 11, when fishermen spotted what appeared to be a human leg floating in the water.

Police later confirmed the body part they found was, indeed, that of a human being.

The following day, more body parts were found by witnesses in the same area .

“I saw what looked like a lump of dead fish at first, but as it floated closer to me it started to resolve into what looks like the lower half of a human leg,” said fisherman Stuart Welch, who called police after he spotted the limb around 15 feet into the water.

At the time, the only identifying characteristic officers had was a tattoo on Crone-Overholts’ lower right calf. The tattoo showed three hearts, surrounded by ribbons with the names Sean, Greg, and Zach.

Earlier this week , police made an additional discovery after locating a silver Elantra believed to be connected to the situation, although they have not yet disclosed the relevance of the vehicle to Crone-Overholts’ death.

Tampa police have not yet arrested or identified potential suspects in this case. The investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 86

Jessica Long
3d ago

makes me sad to see that some people have no empathy or sympathy or compassion for others her family just lost her and you have no right to say some messed up stuff like that bad humor God bless her and her family

Reply(4)
22
Colette Hardaman
3d ago

😥 Very tragic loss. She had a tattoo of 3 hearts surrounded by ribbon, each one bearing the name of a loved one. Sean, Greg, Zack. 🙏🏻♥️🙏🏻♥️🙏🏻♥️🙏🏻God bless the family of this woman, Stephanie Crone-Overholts, may she rest in peace now.🌹 🙏🏻✝️🙏🏻☮🙏🏻

Reply(2)
26
Lorie Mancini
3d ago

what a tragic way to identify a person- by tattoos. I have no tattoos but I do have a small "beauty" mark. that's what my parents called it since I was little because I was so self-conscious about it. I'm sorry for her family. may she finally rest in peace.

Reply(5)
8
