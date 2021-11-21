Police ID woman whose leg was found by Florida fishermen; death ruled a homicide

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Police in Tampa, Florida, have released the identity of the person whose remains were found in McKay Bay last week.

Police said the remains belong to Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Public records show the victim’s most recent known address was in Lutz, Florida.

Crone-Overholts’ remains were first discovered near the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge in McKay Bay on Nov. 11, when fishermen spotted what appeared to be a human leg floating in the water.

Police later confirmed the body part they found was, indeed, that of a human being.

The following day, more body parts were found by witnesses in the same area .

“I saw what looked like a lump of dead fish at first, but as it floated closer to me it started to resolve into what looks like the lower half of a human leg,” said fisherman Stuart Welch, who called police after he spotted the limb around 15 feet into the water.

At the time, the only identifying characteristic officers had was a tattoo on Crone-Overholts’ lower right calf. The tattoo showed three hearts, surrounded by ribbons with the names Sean, Greg, and Zach.

Earlier this week , police made an additional discovery after locating a silver Elantra believed to be connected to the situation, although they have not yet disclosed the relevance of the vehicle to Crone-Overholts’ death.

Tampa police have not yet arrested or identified potential suspects in this case. The investigation is still underway.

