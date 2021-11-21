WATCH: No. 8 Notre Dame scores on offense, defense and special teams in big win

Jack Coan threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns and Kyren Williams rushed for two scores to back a dominant defense in No. 8 Notre Dame’s 55-0 victory over visiting Georgia Tech in a non-conference game on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

Coan went 15-for-20 passing, Tyler Buchner ran for 67 yards on five carries and Michael Mayer had three catches for 86 yards and a touchdown as the Fighting Irish (10-1) amassed 514 yards of total offense.

The Fighting Irish returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns, had six sacks and limited the Yellow Jackets (3-8) to just 224 yards of total offense. Notre Dame held its third straight opponent without a touchdown.

Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates went 14-for-28 passing for 96 yards and an interception, while Jahmyr Gibbs was held to 58 yards on 12 carries as the Yellow Jackets dropped their fifth straight game.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

After Jonathan Doerer’s 41-yard field goal gave Notre Dame a 3-0 lead less than three minutes into the game, Notre Dame’s defense extended the lead to 10-0 when linebacker Jack Kiser stepped in front of Yates’ pass at the 50-yard line and returned it for a touchdown with 10:33 left in the quarter.

Williams’ nine-yard run pushed the lead to 17-0 with 4:57 left before Coan hit Mayer for a 52-yard catch-and-run for a 24-0 lead with eight seconds left in the quarter.

Notre Dame resumed where it left off in the second quarter.

Logan Diggs followed his five-yard touchdown run with 10:41 left in the half by catching a 20-yard touchdown pass from Coan less than four minutes later for a 38-0 lead. Williams capped the scoring with a 1-yard run that extended the lead to 45-0 with 1:29 left in the half.

Notre Dame didn’t let up in the second half.

Doerer hit a 26-yard field goal to push the lead to 48-0 with 6:45 left in the third quarter before Notre Dame’s defense found the end zone again on Georgia Tech’s ensuing possession.

Isaiah Foskey burst through the line and hit Yates, jarring the ball free, with defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa scooping up the fumble and returning it for a touchdown and a 55-0 advantage with 4:50 left in the quarter.

–Field Level Media

