ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Lenoir-Rhyne football player Omari Alexander shot, killed

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuGuJ_0d2ziGWG00

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Lenoir-Rhyne football player Omari Alexander was found shot to death early Saturday morning in Hickory, N.C.

The 19-year-old was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car parked outside an apartment complex, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after police officers responded to a report of shots fired.

Alexander, a redshirt freshman, was listed as a tight end from Charlotte on the team’s official roster.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Hickory, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Hickory, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Lenoir Rhyne#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy