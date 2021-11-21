WATCH: No. 15 Wisconsin outlasts Nebraska, 35-28

Braelon Allen had 22 carries for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lift No. 15 Wisconsin past visiting Nebraska 35-28 Saturday in Madison, Wis.

Allen eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the seventh straight game.

The Badgers (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) won their seventh in a row after a 1-3 start.

Defensively, Collin Wilder recorded two interceptions.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for one touchdown and rushed for one score. Martinez was 23 of 35 for 351 yards with two interceptions and Austin Allen had seven receptions for 143 yards.

The Cornhuskers (3-8, 1-7) dropped their fifth consecutive game.

Wisconsin went ahead 7-0 when Stephan Bracey returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown.

Nebraska came right back on its first possession with a five-play, 74-yard drive capped by Markese Stepp’s 1-yard burst to tie the game at 7.

The Badgers regained the lead 14-7 when Allen scampered 71 yards for a career-long score with 1:59 remaining in the first quarter.

The Cornhuskers’ defense then tightened and the offense responded with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to Samori Toure to equalize at 14 with 6:35 left in the second.

Wisconsin’s 14 points allowed in the first half was its highest total of the season.

Wilder’s first interception went for 41 yards. The Badgers capitalized with a strong drive which resulted in Graham Mertz’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Kendric Pryor for a 21-14 lead with 11:35 to go in the third.

Nebraska rallied once again and tied the game at 21 when Martinez plunged in from the 1 with 6:24 remaining in the third.

Allen’s second touchdown, from 3 yards out, capped Wisconsin’s ensuing drive for a 28-21 advantage with 1:30 left in the third.

The Cornhuskers tied the game at 28 when Marvin Scott scored from 2 yards out with 6:27 to go.

When Allen broke several tackles and ran 53 yards for his third score with 3:50 remaining, the Badgers regained the lead, 35-28.

Nebraska was denied on fourth-and-20 from the Wisconsin 21 with four seconds left.

–Field Level Media

