Observer killer sudoku

During the late Cretaceous, around 80 million years ago, monsters roamed the Earth.
Not just the tyrannosaurs and titanosaurs. Even smaller animals could be super-sized. It was during this time that the size of a type of marine mollusk peaked, with the largest species of ammonite reaching sizes up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) across.
No other ammonite ever reached such a prodigious size – and, as with all outliers, scientists have been keen to understand exactly why.
Now, after studying the fossilized remains of 154 ammonites across a range of sizes, an international team led by paleontologist Christina Ifrim of Heidelberg University...
