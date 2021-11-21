ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists warn of new Covid variant with high number of mutations

Scientists have said a new Covid variant that carries an “extremely high number” of mutations may drive further waves of disease by evading the body’s defences. Only 10 cases in three countries have been confirmed by genomic sequencing, but the variant has sparked serious concern among some researchers because a number of the mutations may help the virus evade immunity.
This is justice of a kind. But don’t forget Ahmaud Arbery’s killers almost got away

The three white men who hunted down Ahmaud Arbery in a neighborhood in Glynn county, Georgia, have been found guilty in court. The US held its breath as the jury deliberations entered their second day this Wednesday. Travis McMichael, who fired the shots that killed the 25-year-old Black man, his father, Greg, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were all convicted of the 23 February 2020 murder. While the verdict is a welcome one, it rings somewhat hollow given the recent not guilty verdict in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse and the underlying systems of white supremacy that have long justified the vigilante actions of Arbery’s attackers.
The Observer view on parliamentary standards

The 2008 expenses scandal irrevocably damaged the reputation of British parliamentarians. It was only ever a minority of MPs who abused the system, claiming for duck houses, moat clearing and property renovations. Yet the revelations that a significant number milked the expenses system to get the most they could within the letter of the rules, and that a small handful broke the law, cemented many voters’ views that most MPs are primarily motivated by self-interest.
The Observer view on the Cop26 agreement

On Glasgow Green, there lies a stone that commemorates the spot where the engineer James Watt in 1765 conceived the idea for a separate condenser for the steam engine. It is Watt’s invention, which revolutionised the efficiency of the steam engine, that means Glasgow can lay claim to be the place from which the Industrial Revolution sprang.
Cabinet ministers back Boris Johnson after Tory cheers at PMQs

Cabinet ministers rowed in behind Boris Johnson on Wednesday after a torrid three weeks at Westminster, as Downing Street sought to play down divisions between No 10 and the Treasury. Johnson’s spokesperson rebuffed widespread reports of a split between the prime minister and his chancellor, Rishi Sunak, while cabinet ministers...
