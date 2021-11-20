ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Serayah Switches Up Her Hair To A Platinum Blonde Look

By Sharde Gillam
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMlgK_0d2zi8Xh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpKaw_0d2zi8Xh00

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty


Serayah has just debuted her brand new platinum blonde hairstyle on Instagram and we’re loving the look on the actress!

In an IG Reel, the Empire star showed her 1.9 million IG followers the process of changing her hair from brown to platinum blonde as she went through the steps of getting her locs bleached, washed, and styled by her hairstylist. The finished product was a gorgeous, platinum blonde pixie cut that looked stunning on the entertainer, as she served in a fresh-faced selfie fresh out of the salon. “I GLOW ,” she captioned the short video, followed by a tag for her hairstylist, @ckearse.

Check out the step-by-step process and the finished look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SERAYAH (@serayah)

As soon as the video was posted, many of the 25-year-old’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ Big 90s vibe!” one commenter wrote while another said, “
Issa look
,” and another couldn’t get over the beauty’s glowing skin, writing, “It’s the skin for me.”

And while we’re loving this new look on the singer, we’ve also been enjoying watching her crush the role of Demetrius Flenory’s girlfriend on  50 Cent’s “Black Mafia Family,” a role she was excited to take on due to her relationships with the Flenory family in real life.  “It’s really, really dope because I know Terry and his sister Nicole in real life, and I was able to get connected with this series and audition for a role of a tomgirl, baby mother of Meech. I was like, “Yeah, I got to do this. Y’all have to pick me, come on,” she told Essence of the role back in April.

She continued, “I was really excited just to be able to pop in and out and be there whenever they need me. I think it’s another one of those moments. Gratefully, I was a part of Empire at one of those Black TV moments where it’s so highly anticipated. Everything 50 [Cent] touches is just amazing, right? Power is dope. I have a lot of confidence in Tasha Smith who was directing and you have Randy Huggins as one of the producers. The way that it’s being shot, let me just tell you, it’s a movie and I can’t wait for it to come out. It looks so good and it’s so real.”

Don’t miss…

Serayah Refuses To Be Put Inside A Fashion Box, Her Style Is Constantly Evolving

Eff A Snack! 11 Times Serayah Looked Like A Whole Meal

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Christina Aguilera Paired Her All-Latex Outfit With Wet Hair and a Major Cat-Eye

The wet hair look is making a comeback, and Christina Aguilera is the latest celebrity to prove that theory to be true. On Thursday, the singer took to Instagram to show off her latest sexy look comprised of black latex pants and a matching trench coat. She paired her outfit with patent leather, pointed-toe pumps embellished with spikes. Her deeply-parted platinum blonde locks were styled to look intentionally wet and were accompanied by a seriously flawless cat-eye crafted with black winged liner and a smoky gray shadow mirroring the flick in her crease.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tasha Smith
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Ponytail To Let Her Hair Down In Daring Look At The AMAs

JoJo Siwa is all grown up! The YouTube star looked so glam on the red carpet at the American Music Awards before presenting to BTS!. JoJo Siwa tried a new look out on the red carpet at the American Music Awards! The 18-year-old ditched her signature bow ponytail for the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. Instead, she kept her blonde locks back into a chic half-pony, wearing most of her hair down and in curls going down the back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Blonde Hair#Black Hair#Serayah#Short Hair#Ig Reel#Meech
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress. The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.
TENNIS
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Sioux City Journal

Here's why Iman Shumpert won 'Dancing' and what the series needs to do next

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night and that’s just as it should be. Considering he came into the competition as an athlete trying to extend his playing time, Shumpert made the greatest leap into another arena. He and Karagach were halting at best during those first weeks. They dug in, figured out how to make their height discrepancy work and emerged as a pair who wowed each time out. Their dances were original, dynamic and filled with tricks others wouldn’t try. When he started lifting her like they were in the weight room, the results were impressive.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

As Divorce With Brandon Blackstock Continues, Kelly Clarkson Reveals The Private Way She Often Grieves

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock has been difficult, to say the least. It has been turbulent for the former couple as issues like co-parenting their two children and their shared properties have come into play. Of course, going through such a rough time would be emotional for anyone, but Clarkson (by her admission) tends to be a very emotional person even without such provocations. Despite putting her feelings on public display countless times already, the pop star also needs some solitude to deal with her current situation, and has opened up about how often she grieves in private.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Says Kenya Moore “Really Pissed Her Off” While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip And That Their Relationship Is “Forever Changed”

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are familiar with the friendship between Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore. They’ve been on each other’s side for years now, despite some minor drama. Truthfully, I like their friendship, even if I don’t totally understand it. But every friendship has its limits. Cynthia recently announced that she would not be […] The post Cynthia Bailey Says Kenya Moore “Really Pissed Her Off” While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip And That Their Relationship Is “Forever Changed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zoë Kravitz Goes Shopping With Channing Tatum & His Daughter As Romance Heats Up

Zoë Kravitz was pictured with beau Channing Tatum’s 8-year-old daughter for the first time in public on Nov. 14, when the trio went shopping in L.A. Zoë Kravitz, 32, has gotten acquainted with another very special woman in her boyfriend Channing Tatum‘s life — his daughter! Zoë, Channing, 41, and Everly Tatum, 8, spent time together at a flea market in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 14), marking the first time that Zoë has been publicly pictured with her new boyfriend’s child. The Big Little Lies star wrapped her arms around Everly, as seen HERE, while they walked outdoors beside Channing, who shares his little girl with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Megan Thee Stallion Just Posted Her Graduation Pics Wearing Nothing But a One-Piece With a Diploma in Hand

Since Megan Thee Stallion hit the music scene, she has made it clear that pursuing her education was a top priority. After a less than traditional route, her hard work has finally paid off. The Houston Hot Girl is gearing up to graduate from Texas Southern University this December, and she celebrated by releasing *theeee* hottest grad pics on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon, Father Of 7, Explains Why He ‘Raised His Hand’ After Saweetie Says She ‘Wants Babies’

Nick Cannon playfully responded to one of Saweetie’s tweets, where she said that she wanted to have kids, but the comedian said he was misunderstood!. Nick Cannon was just messing around when he responded to Saweetie’s tweet where she said she wanted babies! The 41-year-old comedian and father of seven explained that it was just a bit of fun, when he shared a series of emojis, including one where he had a hand raised, to the 28-year-old rapper’s tweet. He explained that it was just a joke during the Monday November 8 episode of his talk show!
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

What happened to Lacey Chabert's sister, Wendy?

Lacey Chabert, known for her role as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, has announced her sister Wendy has died. The actress shared the news in a statement on Instagram with fans having since taken to the comments as they send condolences to the actress and her family. Following the announcement,...
CELEBRITIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
912
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy