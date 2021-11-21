FINAL: No. 12 Ole Miss 31, Vanderbilt 17

The Rebels and Aggies kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss looks to close out the home slate undefeated Saturday evening with Vanderbilt in town.

The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) take on a struggling Commodore (2-8, 0-6) roster dealing with transition and injury under Clark Lea.

The biggest news from the work week was expected, as Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral announced he would be departing for the National Football League at season's end. He penned an emotional social media post ahead of his final game in front of the Vaught-Hemingway home crowd. The quarterback has had a banner campaign in 2021, appearing on the Davey O'Brien semi-finalist list , within the Heisman conversation and even the look ahead to the NFL Draft .

"As I think about my final game at The Vaught, I really don't know where to start," Corral said. "I'll begin with how different our coaching staff is -- a good different. It's a staff built on relationships and mentoring. We truly have a one-of-a-kind program at Ole Miss."

The Grove Report staff expects a smooth senior night on Saturday, with predictions leaning Ole Miss winning by a strong margin, unanimously .

Stay tuned to this story for updates throughout the game, from breaking news, recaps, analysis and everything in between.

Pregame

Will Vandy trot out Ken Seals or Mike Wright at quarterback? Wright replaced an injured Seals last week in the loss to Kentucky.

As expected, Corral participated in senior night activities. Transfer linebacker Chance Campbell did, too.

First Quarter

Ole Miss will receive.

Ole Miss came out with the passing game and tempo in mind. Corral completed the drive with a touch pass to Jerrion Ealy, who broke a tackle before crossing into the end zone.

1Q | 13:53 7-0 Ole Miss

change of possession

It's Wright for Vandy at quarterback. Three-and-out on the first series punctuated by a Cedric Johnson sack.

change of possession

Ole Miss drove the ball into the red zone without much resistance but the Vandy secondary made a couple of plays to keep the Rebels out of the end zone. Caden Costa connects on a 28-yard field goal attempt.

1Q | 10:18 10-0 Ole Miss

change of possession

Another quick three-and-out forced by the Rebel defense. The defense came after the punt, too.

change of possession

After a penalty negated a good gain to Henry Parrish, Ole Miss missed an open deep shot to Braylen Sanders and two ensuing Corral scrambles would result in the first Ole Miss punt of the evening.

change of possession

Vandy has signs of life with the running game and picked up the initial first down of the game. It opened up the short passing game thereafter. On the edge of the red zone, Vandy went for it on fourth-and-1 and converted but a holding call brought it back. A Joseph Bulovas field goal was good.

1Q | 1:08 10-3 Ole Miss

Second Quarter

The Rebels ran the rock by all means to answer the Vandy scoring drive with one of their own. The capper was a catch-and-run from Dontario Drummond, who scored from 11 yards out.

2Q | 12:51 17-3 Ole Miss

change of possession

Vandy converted a fourth down on this drive. Running back Patrick Smith gashed the Rebel defense on the next play to push the ball into the red zone. The drive stalled thereafter, but the field goal is good.

2Q | 7:22 17-6 Ole Miss

change of possession

Ole Miss thought about going for it on fourth down after getting into the red zone with relative ease, but Kiffin called a timeout. With 5 yards to go, Corral tried to make a play with his legs but he was stopped just short of the line to gain.

change of possession

Vandy, against its own end zone, ran the ball three times and punted with maximum protection. A big return by Drummond has Ole Miss in business again. Three plays later, Ealy was back in the end zone.

2Q | 2:15 24-6 Ole Miss

Another good answer from the Commodores and that running game. Wright positioned Bulovas for a field goal to close out the half and he connected from 40 yards out.

2Q | 0:00 24-9 Ole Miss

Third Quarter

Vandy received the opening kick and promptly went three-and-out, at least we thought. Clark Lea rolled the dice in going for it on his own 34 and it paid off. Th run game was at it again, this time between the tackles, but the long drive is for naught. A Miles Battle pass breakup on fourth down gets the ball back for the Rebels.

change of possession

Rebels avoid a turnover of their own, as Drummond was stripped after catching a short pass, but go three-and-out.

change of possession

Wright converted one firs down but that was it.

change of possession

Fourth Quarter

Rebels got a stop and began to milk clock. Parrish found the end zone from 8 yards out to put a final touch on the comfortable Rebel victory.

4Q | 12:50 31-9 Ole Miss



change of possession

The Dore running game continues to show signs of life and Rocko Griffin scores VU's first touchdown of the night from a yard out. After a Sam Williams facemask penalty on the initial conversion attempt, the re-try was good on a pass over the middle.

4Q | 7:47 31-15 Ole Miss

change of possession

Ole Miss moved it right back down the field but Corral was intercepted just outside of the end zone.

change of possession

Another fourth-down decision and this time a stop by the Rebels. Jake Springer made a physical play through contact to get the ball back to his offense.

change of possession

Rebels ran more clock before turning it over on downs.

change of possession

Vandy threatened to make it a one-score game but Deantre Prince's acrobatic interception will effectively wrap the game up.

