Swinney postgame press conference report

Dabo Swinney met the media on Tuesday for his weekly in-season press conference to preview the Tigers' matchup vs. Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) on Saturday (12 p.m., ESPN). "It's good to be home again," Swinney said. "Coming off a noon game last week, hopefully that will help our guys in their preparation this week, because it is a little different getting your clock ready to play at noon. Everything is just ramped up.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO