Swinney postgame press conference report

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nM2An_0d2zi40n00

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t have been happier after the Tigers whipped Wake Forest to stretch the home win streak to 34.

Watch coach Swinney’s postgame press conference below:

