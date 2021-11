The Hudson Valley is becoming quite the hot spot for filming lately. Back in 2019, HBO’s This Much I Know Is True starring Mark Ruffalo filmed in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, and Kingston, just to name a few places. Since then, HBO has been flooding the Hudson Valley with productions such as White House Plumbers, Sex Lives of College Girls, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Even Hallmark’s One December Night was filmed in Newburgh earlier this year, as well. This is not the first time the Hudson Valley has been used for movies and television; however, there seems to be an abundance of opportunities as of late.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO