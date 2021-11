Police say they arrested a felon from Waukegan after finding him in possession of an AR-15 “ghost gun,” fentanyl and other drugs in Zion. William Gilbert, 40, of Waukegan, was charged with four counts of resisting a peace officer, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis.

ZION, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO