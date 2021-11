The North Carolina Tar Heels take on no. 6 Purdue in the first game of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Purdue is the highest ranked team UNC has faced since third-ranked Iowa last December. The Boilermakers have a potent offense and are not too shabby on the defensive end of the floor. In the toughest test of the Hubert Davis era so far, what must the Tar Heels do to stay undefeated on the season?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO