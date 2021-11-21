ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Grizzlies have no answers for Minnesota Timberwolves in 138-95 loss

By Maxwell Donaldson, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 138-95, on Saturday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Desmond Bane scored 21 points with five rebounds and Tyus Jones scored 16 points for the Grizzlies.  However, star point guard Ja Morant was limited to 11 points and five assists.

Here are three observations from the game:

Ja Morant slowed, Desmond Bane shines

Morant struggled to get anything going offensively for the Grizzlies (8-7). Minnesota (6-9) funneled Morant through defenders to force a season low in points. Morant entered Saturday averaging 26 points per game.

"They double-teamed him," coach Taylor Jenkins said. "They forced him to get out the ball so he couldn't get downhill."

Bane scored 14 points in the first quarter and nearly matched his career high of 22 points. He went 6-for-13 from the field and 4-for-8 from deep.

"I am very proud of all the work he's put in," Jenkins said. "I thought early as they were double-teaming us, we were moving the ball great, he got great looks, they were in rotation, we found open guys. As the game went on, you miss some shots – the ball stuck a lot – we weren't making those passes as we did early in the game. Pretty proud of the work he's finding his groove back, he had that mini little slump, he just kept working, working. It's great to see the ball go through for him."

Defensive struggles

The Grizzlies couldn’t do much to stop a Timberwolves offense that scored its most points this season.

The Timberwolves shot 53.8% from the field and 48.8% from 3-point range. The Grizzlies allowed 17 offensive rebounds and forced only 12 turnovers. The Grizzlies struggled to stop the Timberwolves in transition as the Timberwolves racked up 21 fast-break points.

The Grizzlies hadn't allowed more than 129 points in a game this season entering Saturday.

No answers for Anthony Edwards or Timberwolves Big 3

Anthony Edwards had 17 first-quarter points to finish with 23.

Edwards went 8-for-8 in the first half and finished 8-for-10 for the game.  D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points and Karl Anthony Towns scored 21.

Last Game: Ja Morant scores 17 points in the 3rd quarter as the Grizzlies defeat the Clippers

YOUNG DOLPH: 'It's tough': Memphis Grizzlies react to rapper Young Dolph's death

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies have no answers for Minnesota Timberwolves in 138-95 loss

