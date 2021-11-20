ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State keeps ACC title hopes alive with rout of Syracuse

By David Thompson, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
RALEIGH — N.C. State did its part to ensure a dramatic final week of the regular season.

The Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2) kept their ACC title hopes alive with a 41-17 win over Syracuse Saturday night, returning to form after last week's heartbreaker to Wake Forest while finding points in every phase of the game.

No. 20 N.C. State can still take the ACC Atlantic Division with a win next week over North Carolina and a second-straight Wake Forest loss. The Demon Deacons lost to Clemson by 21 points earlier in the day to keep the division race alive.

With the win, Dave Doeren becomes the first coach in program history to have five 8-win seasons.

Backed by a defensive and special teams touchdown in the first half, the Wolfpack turned a scoreless first quarter into a 21-point halftime lead. They would cruise in the second half, as the defense harassed Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader throughout the night.

N.C. State defense sacked Shrader five times and finished with 12 tackles for a loss in the win despite allowing a 100-yard rusher for the first time this season. Syracuse running back Sean Tucker earned that distinction, earning most of his yards on a 55-yard second-quarter touchdown.

Running back Sean Tucker became the first 100-yard rusher against N.C. State's defense this season, scoring on a 55-yard run in the second quarter for the Orange's only touchdown of the game.

Devin Leary, who threw the ball 59 times last week against Wake Forest, had a much lighter workload against Syracuse, completing 17-of-24 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns.

It was his fifth straight game with at least 300 passing yards.

Ricky Person led the team with 12 carries for 50 yards.

Defensive touchdown sparks first-half surge

For the first time this season, a N.C. State defender found his way into the end zone.

Coming off Ricky Person's 15-yard touchdown run with 6:14 left in the first half, Drake Thomas stepped in front of a Garrett Shrader pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown.

Shrader was under duress all night and was sacked five times in the loss. N.C. State's defense had 12 tackles for a loss and held Shrader to 63 passing yards.

The touchdown extended the Wolfpack's lead to 14-0, a lead that would balloon to 28-7 at halftime behind a kickoff return for a touchdown and a Devin Leary touchdown pass.

It was the first time since a 2018 win over Marshall that N.C. State scored an offensive, defensive and special teams TD all in the same game.

Not to be outdone, Thomas' brother, Thayer, scored on an 8-yard shovel pass to give his team a 38-10 lead late in the third quarter.

They are the first brothers to score touchdowns in the same season since Dave and Don Buckey in 1975.

Another big Knight

For the second straight week, running back Zonovan Knight returned a kickoff for a touchdown, this time, scoring on a 97-yard run to break open the game in the second quarter.

Syracuse's Sean Tucker cut N.C. State's lead to 14-7 with a 55-yard touchdown run before Knight bounced off three Orange defenders near the 40-yard-line on his way to his third career kickoff return for a touchdown.

Knight returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards last week against Wake Forest, earning ACC specialist of the week honors in the process. He becomes the first player in school history with three career kickoff return touchdowns and the first to have one in back-to-back games.

The Wolfpack would extend their halftime lead to 28-7 after Leary connected with Chris Toudle for a 14-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left before halftime.

Atlantic Division still up for grabs

Coming off a win over Syracuse and Clemson's 48-27 domination of Wake Forest Saturday, the ACC Atlantic Division champion will be decided in the final week of the regular season.

N.C. State, Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1) and Clemson (7-3, 5-2) all have a shot at winning the ACC Atlantic Division title and playing in the Dec. 4 ACC title game at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

Here's a look at the different scenarios that could play out:

  • Wake Forest will win the division with a win on the road against Boston College.
  • N.C. State would win the division with a win at home against North Carolina and a Wake Forest loss.
  • Clemson ends the season with a non-conference battle against South Carolina and needs a Wake Forest and N.C. State loss to win the division.

A Wake Forest loss to Boston College is not exactly out of the question with the return of Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who broke a bone in his hand that required surgery.

Boston College is 2-1 since Jurkovec's return, falling 26-23 Saturday at home to Florida State. The Eagles defeated Wake Forest 27-24 the last time these two teams played in 2019.

Clemson has won the last six ACC titles. UNC has won the last two matchups against N.C. State, including a 41-10 win over the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley in 2019.

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

