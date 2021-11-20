ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jarry has second straight shutout, Penguins beat Leafs 2-0

Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

TORONTO (AP) Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second straight shutout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday night to snap the Maple Leafs' five-game winning streak.

Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored for Pittsburgh.

Jarry continued a string of strong performances to extend his shutout streak to 151 minutes and six seconds.

''As I get to play more, I'm feeling the game a lot better,'' he said after his 14th start. ''It's making me a better goalie ... being able to go night in and night out, just focusing on my game.''

Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots for Toronto, which had won 10 of its last 11 entering Saturday.

''Our guys wanted it just as bad,'' said Montreal coach Sheldon Keefe, who marked two years at the team's helm on Friday. ''We lost to a good team that played better than us.''

The Penguins, who have dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak and a number of key injuries, won consecutive games for the first time this season; they beat Montreal 6-0 on Thursday.

The Leafs suited up for their NHL-high 13th home game of the season, and will now hit the road for six of the next seven, beginning Sunday at the New York Islanders' brand-new UBS Arena before a swing through California.

The Penguins opened the scoring at 5:46 of the first period. Guentzel moved into the slot off the rush, stepped past Toronto defenseman Rasmus Sandin and then backhanded his seventh goal of the season past Campbell.

''We competed hard,'' Campbell said. ''Pittsburgh's a good team, they're quick. We played our game pretty well.''

Pittsburgh made it 2-0 at 17:15 on a goal that seemed to materialize out of nothing. Former Toronto winger Kasperi Kapanen - playing his first game in Toronto since being dealt back to the Penguins in August 2020 - chipped the puck into the offensive zone from center. Jason Zucker outraced Leafs blue-liner Justin Holl and slid a pass in front to Carter, who got in front of Jake Muzzin to tap home his fourth on a helpless Campbell.

Crosby dressed for just the fifth time thanks to offseason wrist surgery and a positive COVID-19 test.

''I feel pretty good,'' he said. ''You sit around for 10 days ... it's nice to be playing games. With each game, I've felt better and better.''

Pittsburgh: Visits Winnipeg on Monday.

Maple Leafs: At New York Islands on Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins: 3 Options to Replace Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins have encountered an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. There’s been lots of chatter about the injury bug and COVID-19’s ugly face, but there have also been a few players who have not performed to expectations. One, in particular, is backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, and it may be time for Penguins management to find a replacement.
NHL
The Herald

Carter, Jarry lead Penguins to shootout win over Panthers, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, who has struggled in shootouts this season, gave an emphatic fist pump after stopping Anton Lundell to win it. Jarry also denied Aleksander Barkov and former Penguin Patric Hornqvist.
NHL
beavercountyradio.com

Blueger Has Two Goals to Back Jarry, Penguins Blank Canadiens

Blueger has 2 goals to back Jarry, Penguins blank Canadiens. MONTREAL (AP) — Teddy Blueger scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game skid, pounding the Montreal Canadiens 6-0. Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins. Pittsburgh exploded in the first period with goals from Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel. Blueger and Brock Gill scored in the second, and Blueger added a late third-period goal. Cayden Primeau allowed five goals on 31 shots in two periods for the Canadiens. Samuel Montembeault replaced Primeau at the start of the third, allowed one goal and made 11 saves.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 2-0 Loss to the Penguins

This time it wasn’t the Toronto Maple Leafs on the winning side of a shutout. The Pittsburgh Penguins turned the tables and beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday night. It was the second shutout Penguin’s goalie Tristan Jarry has had in a row. In his last game, his team held the Montreal Canadiens to zero goals as his team won 6-0.
NHL
chatsports.com

Penguins/Maple Leafs Recap: Pens score early, roll to a 2-0 win

Same lines and lineup for the Penguins for the third straight game. The Pens take the lead 5:46 in, with Jake Guentzel dekeing to his backhand on the rush and flicking a shot past the red hot Jack Campbell. 1-0 Pittsburgh early. Jake Guentzel has scored a goal in his...
NHL
chatsports.com

Leafs miss the net, get shut out by Penguins 2-0

The Toronto Maple Leafs got shutout 2-0 at the hands of Tristan Jarry and the Pittsburgh Penguins. You could say this was a marginally better loss (if that’s possible) than the 7-1 embarrassment three Saturday’s ago, but not by much. The Leafs won the shot quantity battle, lost the shot...
NHL
Times Leader

Jarry solid again as Penguins beat Jets to end perfect trip

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night. Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it as Jarry finished...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Muzzin
Person
Jake Guentzel
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Rasmus Sandin
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Sheldon Keefe
Person
Jeff Carter
Person
Justin Holl
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Penguins are starting to figure it out after a slow start as they get more and more healthy. They've won three in a row and have a good chance of continuing that streak when they host the Canucks who have lost four of their last five. The Penguins won all of those games on the road as well and looked dominant while doing it.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Maple Leafs#Ubs Arena
NBC Washington

Zach Fucale Earns Shutout in NHL Debut as Capitals Beat Wings 2-0

Zach Fucale earns shutout in NHL debut as Capitals beat Wings 2-0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals had a good start in the first half of a road back-to-back with a 2-0 win over the Red Wings on Thursday in Detroit. They’ll play once more in less than 24 hours against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
NHL
Derrick

Nylander scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Flyers 3-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Campbell logs third shutout in Leafs' 3-0 win over Predators

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 24 saves to register his third shutout of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Tuesday night. Auston Matthews, David Kampf and Mitch Marner scored for Toronto, which has won nine of its last 10 games. Matthews and Kampf both added assists.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Report Card: Penguins Challenge, Frustrate Leafs in 2-0 (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won the chalkboard battle. The Penguins challenged the Toronto Maple Leafs in all three zones and contested every puck. The resulting gaps were microscopic, and Toronto never settled into a rhythm. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry showed a Canadian national TV audience that he shouldn’t be overlooked, and the Penguins shut out Toronto 2-0 at Scotiabank Arena.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Blackhawks and the Flames are coming off shutout wins entering their matchup Tuesday. Marc-Andre Fleury looked like his old self in the Blackhawks' most recent game against Vancouver. He stopped 40 goals in a brilliant performance in his first shutout since he has moved to the Windy City. Brandon Hagel's goal early in the third period was enough to hold off the Canucks.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy