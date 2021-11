November 11 is celebrated as Singles’ Day and to commemorate it, Brawl Stars will be launching a Duo showdown challenge. Players will need to win 11 matches to complete the challenge in order to win an exclusive pin among other rewards like Big Box, Mega Box and Star Points. In this Brawl Stars guide, we will reveal the modes and maps for the Singles Challenge which players have to participate in, along with the best brawlers and their builds.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO