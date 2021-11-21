ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Corning’s Angie McKane wins state title in 100-yard butterfly

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vn9Zl_0d2zeHyT00

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning swimmer Angie McKane made school history on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: @NYSPHSAA)

The sophomore became Corning’s first-ever state champion by winning the 100-yard butterfly at the New York State Federation Girls Swimming & Diving Championships at Ithaca College. McKane set a Section IV record with her winning time of 54.63 seconds. The Hawks standout had a time of 55.17 in the prelims on Friday.

McKane also finished in fifth place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.69 seconds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Horseheads Turkey Bowl returns

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – For the first time in two years the chaos was back. The Horseheads Turkey Bowl, an all-out tackle football game without pads, tore down the house Wednesday afternoon. It was the first game in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic that the group of friends united to play. This year’s edition […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Candor’s Shelby Swartz wins Athlete of the Week

CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner delivered a big performance on the volleyball court in the state tournament for the Indians. Candor volleyball player Shelby Swartz is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The senior had 10 kills, 10 digs, and nine points for the Indians in a win in straight […]
CANDOR, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira College wrestler Darius Green earns All-State honors

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira College wrestler had a big weekend on the mat for the Soaring Eagles. Elmira College wrestler Darius Green took third-place in the heavyweight division and earned All-State honors at the New York State Collegiate Wrestling Championships on Saturday in Cortland. The sophomore went 4-1 in the tournament and improved […]
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, NY
Ithaca, NY
Sports
Corning, NY
Sports
City
Ithaca, NY
WETM 18 News

Red Barons split doubleheader against Hudson Valley C.C.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College basketball split a doubleheader at home against Hudson Valley Community College on Sunday. The Corning women lost the first game of the doubleheader to the Vikings 72-67 and are now 1-5 this season. Odessa-Montour grad Kara Reese and Sayre grad Gabby Randall each scored 15 points for the […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Ty Moffe & The Citadel set for big game at Duke

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top basketball standouts has the opportunity of a lifetime. Elmira’s own Ty Moffe, a grad student guard on The Citadel Bulldogs men’s basketball team, will play at #5 Duke Monday night. Opening tip is set for 9 pm on the ACC Network. Moffe, who’s started every game […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ty Moffe and The Citadel fall at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (WETM) – Monday night was slated to be a night that Ty Moffe will always remember. The Elmira native was again in the starting lineup for The Citadel men’s basketball team but ultimately the Bulldogs fell at #5 Duke, 107-81. Moffe, a grad student point guard, ended by scoring seven points to go […]
DURHAM, NC
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy